Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 58F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 58F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.