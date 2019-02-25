BUFFALO, N.Y. • High winds howled through much of the eastern U.S. for a second day Monday, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, closing schools, and pushing dramatic mounds of ice onto the shores of Lake Erie.
Wind gusts of hurricane force — 74 mph — or higher were reported around the region, including West Virginia and New York. While atop Mount Washington, the Northeast’s highest peak of 6,288 feet in New Hampshire, a gust of 144 mph was recorded. Toppled trees and power poles, easy targets for strong winds that uprooted them from ground saturated by rain and snowmelt, plunged homes and businesses into darkness, though in most places power was expected back quickly as winds died down by the end of Monday. Hundreds of schools were delayed or canceled in New York alone. The wind peeled off roofs in places. In Syracuse, N.Y., scaffolding blown off a building knocked down power lines.
Wind advisories and warnings were in effect through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast up to northern New England.
In Maine, police say a trucker blamed wind for causing his tractor-trailer loaded with bananas to swerve and overturn on the Maine Turnpike.
While in Sandusky, Ohio, a motorist captured video of a tractor-trailer flipping over on a bridge.
Giant chunks of ice spilled over the banks of the Niagara River across from Buffalo on Sunday, creating a jagged, frosty barrier between the river and a scenic road.