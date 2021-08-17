Mesa Ridge softball coach Al Bustillos was “spoiled” the last four years as the Grizzles sat first or second in their league.
Without a single senior on the 2021 squad, it’s not a rebuild, but he expects growing pains.
“We’re going to come upon some teams that are going to absolutely crush us,” Bustillos said. “But if we can keep it in perspective and play good in our league, we still have a shot to make the playoffs every year.
“It's still early, but we’ve got some work to do.”
Last year Mesa Ridge went 14-3 and lost one Colorado Springs Metro South game to Coronado. It was just the third league defeat for the Grizzlies since the start of the 2017-18 season.
They went 8-0 away from home in 2020 before exiting in the first round of the 4A tournament against eventual champion Holy Family. It was somewhat of a surprise when they were the last team to make the postseason cut in 2017, but that kicked off a four-year run.
This year’s Grizzles are off to an 0-2 start, launching the season with one of those expected blowouts. Cheyenne Walker had the team’s only hit in an 8-0 loss to Elizabeth.
Mesa Ridge then hosted Fountain-Fort Carson for a wild 17-13 ride.
“Seeing some of the girls step up when they needed to step up and making plays that just hadn’t happened before at any practice made me really excited for the season,” third baseman Emily Arellano said.
Arellano is one of Bustillos’ reliable contributors, along with ace Lucy Quintana and center fielder Haleigh Orndorff, a first-team Gazette All-Star last year. They’ll need to help bring along the underclassmen if the Grizzles want to keep up with a league that appears to be growing up around them.
Junior Arellano said she feels pressure to lead and come in clutch for the back-to-back league champs.
“Sometimes when that’s not happening it takes a big hit to my ego,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just practice. It’s a game of failure.”
The level of success she’s accustomed to may be difficult to reach this season, but Arellano still can’t wait to get to the field after school.
“They’ve created a safe place for mistakes,” Arellano said of the coaching staff.
“It's definitely a big difference (this year) but it’s still really fun.”