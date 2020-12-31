Student athletes gather together outside the El Paso County Commissioners building during the Let Co Play rally urging Colorado High School Activities Association, state lawmakers and health officials to reconsider postponement of most fall sports in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fountain-Fort Carson senior running back Q Jones (20) dodges Ponderosa senior Cael Porter (31) and continues for a touchdown during 4A football playoff game against Ponderosa High School at EchoPark Stadium in Parker, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Trojans won the game against Ponderosa by a score of 41 to 38. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge senior quarterback Luke McAllister (15) reacts after the 4A football semi-finals football game at Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Fountain on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The Palmer Ridge Bears won against the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans by a score of 28 to 12. The Bears will be competing for the Class 4A state championship title against Loveland High School on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Mesa Ridge senior Marisa Long (57) swings at the ball during varsity softball game against Coronado High School at Holmes Middle School in Colorado Springs on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Grizzlies won the game against the Cougars by a score of 12 to 2. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Students gather outside the office of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Around 70 students, parents and coaches participated in response to the CDPHE postponement of high school winter sports to January 25th. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Coronado junior Savannah Starr (40) is out sliding into second base during varsity softball game against Mesa Ridge High School at Holmes Middle School in Colorado Springs on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Cougars lost the game against the Grizzlies by a score of 12 to 2. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Briggsdale junior Malik Carlson wears his “COVID-19 Final Four” ring during the LetCOPlay protest at Creekside Park across from the office of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Briggsdale boy's basketball team made it to the state championships for the first time in school history. The team defeated the defending state champions in the first round, the De Beque Dragons. The remaining state basketball championship rounds were cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19. "That night as we were celebrating, we got the news that our season ended and we ordered these rings," said Carlson. Around 70 students, parents and coaches participated in response to the CDPHE postponement of high school winter sports to January 25th. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Palmer Ridge 4A state title championship game at CSU Pueblo's Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl against Loveland in Pueblo, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The Bears lost the championship game to the Loveland Indians by a score of 42 to 6. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Coaches, faculty, friends, and family honor Liberty High School senior athletes that signed their Letter of Intents to play college sports during a celebration parade in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Liberty senior Mussa Pene is hugged by his mother Flora Pene as he is honored with a surprise parade outside his home with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Pene signed to play football at the University of Nebraska. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fountain-Fort Carson react as the clock runs out of time and the Trojans win the 4A football playoff game against the Ponderosa Mustangs at EchoPark Stadium in Parker, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Trojans won the game against Ponderosa by a score of 41 to 38. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Smith family shows their support to senior Kimmy McKinney during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Racers compete in the girls' 5k cross country race, hosted by Liberty High School, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The race was the first meet Liberty High School has hosted. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Hailey Ahsmuhs wins the final round for the 147 weight class during the Colorado Girls High School Wrestling State Championship at Thornton High School in Thornton, Colorado on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Katie Klann/The Gazette)
Coronado's Noah Keller tees off during the class 4A boys' golf championships at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Cheyenne Mountain won the 4A state championship, marking the 100th team championship in school history, (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Classical Academy wins the first place team title for 3A girls' during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Mesa Ridge senior Jared Volcic reacts with his family and friends after he wins the 220-pound 4A state title match against Broomfield senior Bryant Walker during the 2020 Colorado State Wrestling Championships at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain senior Connor Moberly smiles as he holds the class 4A boys' golf championship trophy at Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Cheyenne Mountain won the 4A state championship, marking the 100th team championship in school history, (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cornoado senior Angel Flores reacts after winning the 126-pound 4A state title during his match against Mountain View senior Malachi Contreras during the 2020 Colorado State Wrestling Tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fountain-Fort Carson players celebrate after the game. The Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans defeated the Rampart Rams 33-17 in football on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Guy R. Barickman Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Cheyenne Mountain's Harper Lehman holds onto the blocks before the start of the 100 yard backstroke. The Cheyenne Mountain Indians hosted the PPAC Girls Varsity League Swimming Championship on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Doherty senior Tyson Beauperthuy wins the 170-pound 5A state title against Pine Creek junior Draygan Colonese during the 2020 Colorado State Wrestling Tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Madeline Bane reacts after swimming the 100 yard free style. The Cheyenne Mountain Indians hosted the PPAC Girls Varsity League Swimming Championship on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Cheyenne Mountain senior Miles Wagner serves the ball during the No. 1 doubles championship match against Mullen High School during class 4A boys tennis state tournament at City Park in Pueblo, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Wagner and senior Bennett Ziegler won the No. 1 doubles match. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Due to the cancellation of the state basketball tournament, we crowned our own Co-Champions as the TCA boys' basketball program, and St. Mary's girls' were still in the hunt for a state championship as the state shut down.
As of Dec. 31, 2020 CHSAA has not provided additional updates or details regarding high school sports in 2021. Stay with Gazette Preps through the new year for the latest.
Coaching updates
The biggest Gazette Preps story of the year was longtime girls' basketball coach Patrick McKiernan's removal from his position at Doherty High School. He spent 10 years with the program and coached the Spartans to a 153-72 record.
About four months later, however, McKiernan accepted a coaching position at Sand Creek High School, inheriting the girls' basketball program which in 2019-20 earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament.
Colorado Springs also lost legendary football coach Jim Hartman in December. The former Mitchell, Widefield and Doherty coach is a member of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, and the most winningest football coach in city history.
Finally, here's a look at a few of our features taking a deeper dive into the evolution of high school sports with youth and club programs, controversial mascots and the race to reopen high school sports in the midst of a pandemic.