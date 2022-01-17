Before the wrestling tournament at Lewis-Palmer High School commenced, Coronado sophomore Alex Hermosillo was by himself in the hallway preparing himself mentally and spiritually.
“Before my first match, I was on my knees praying that I would win,” Hermosillo said, “that I wouldn’t give up, and that I needed to succeed. I wanted it.”
The 15-year-old squared up with Chase Ripley of Olathe and went toe to toe for the full three periods. He had opportunities to win the match but, in the end, fell on an 8-6 decision. The two wrestlers bonded at the corner of the gym while trying to recover from the hard-fought bout. He won the next match on a pin and finished the tournament in the consolation semifinals. But the event was more than just wins and loses for him.
“I zeroed in, and just let my body do the work. The rush of adrenaline just overwhelmed me with a fear and angry,” Hermosillo said. “It was doing better. It was hoping for a better future. It was wanting a legacy people could remember. That’s why I wrestle, I guess. I want to be great and known for it.”
Wrestling may seem like just a sport during the winter, but for Hermosillo, it means more to his life. The wrestling room at Coronado represents a place where Hermosillo finds a purpose, family and home.
“I have gone through a great deal of regrets through my life,” Hermosillo said. “I find wrestling as one of my therapies.”
Wrestling has helped Hermosillo move on from a painful past — he can still recall the three different times he tried to take his own life. Despite his numerous attempts on his life, Hermosillo said he found the silver lining after each episode.
“The gun attempt started the fitness journey around two years ago,” Hermosillo said. “The mental hospital happened last year, and it drove me to be a better person. The pills attempt drove me more to finding happiness leading to wrestling.”
Hermosillo remembers living with his father in Dodge City, Kansas at the age of 13 and falling into a depression after living the gang life for a year. The tattoo of his name across his back is a reminder of those days and the images of staring down at a Smith and Wesson pistol on his 14th birthday are still fresh in his mind.
He remembers his body shaking and his heart racing while holding the means to stop it from beating. He thought about all the people who cared about him, and it was the thought of his baby cousin missing him that prompted him to put the gun down.
“I put the gun down, onto my bed, and just took a deep breath and just feel down onto my bed and just cried, more than my entire life,” Hermosillo said.
Hermosillo said it was the roughest suicide attempt, but it wasn’t his last. An attempt a year ago involving a knife and a bottle of bleach was thwarted by his brother and the police.
“I remember just sitting in front of the house with the handcuffs so tight around my wrists and them telling me I was too young to be doing this, that I shouldn’t be feeling this way,” Hermosillo said, “but I did. At the time I had nothing.”
It led him to being admitted to the mental health facility at the Cedar Springs Hospital, in what he calls “one of the most eye-opening experiences of my entire life.” He saw everything at the hospital. He saw who worked there for the wellbeing of the patients and who was working simply for the paycheck. His roommate was a 10-year-old who also tried to take his life with a gun.
He routinely got his medication before he got his breakfast every day before going to school but the medication did more harm than good.
“I quit them,” Hermosillo said. “I overdosed a couple months back because of them. I swallowed about 20 pills in an attempt to take my life. I had a seizure when I went to the hospital and couldn’t stop twitching. I threw up most of it, before all 20 pills took effect in my system.”
Coronado coach Matt Brickell convinced Hermosillo to get into wrestling, telling him that he had the potential to place in the state tournament if he stuck it out and learned from the experience.
Brickell said Hermosillo reminded him athletically of Angel Flores, who won a state championship at Coronado and now wrestles in college at Adams State University. He was originally unaware of what Hermosillo had gone through in the past, or even his current struggles but is a full believer in what time in the wrestling room does for him.
“Wrestling has always been a great place for kids to come and work out and forget about what their lives are like,” Brickell said. “When he’s in there, I see a smile on his face when he works out. It seems like you forget what you’re dealing with.”
