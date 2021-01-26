In a warm, second-floor wrestling room in a small Colorado mountain town, you’ll find Woodland Park’s Brady Hankin, a junior who already boasts two state wrestling championships, and is hungry for two more.
Hankin has earned a Class 3A state title at 106 and 120 pounds, rocking his now signature bleach-blond hair in the state tournament.
He’s bigger, stronger, and his hair is a bit darker than the last time he competed in a high school match, but his competitive fire and relentless focus has remained the same since he was a kid.
“Growing up in the sport he learned the concepts really fast, and as he got older I realized that he was always this serious, but he was just a little kid, so you didn’t see it that way,” said Brady’s dad and Woodland Park coach Casey Hankin. Casey, a former college wrestler, took over the program this year. “I feel like he hones in better than I ever did, better than a lot of people ever do because of the way he was raised in the sport. He knew what it was going to take to be serious at a really young age, and that probably is the key to his success.”
Casey and Brady had to adjust this offseason as the pandemic threw a wrench in Brady’s competition plans, and Casey’s plan to take over the Woodland Park wrestling program.
Casey said he tried throughout the offseason to set up meetings and practices, but it seemed like every time something was planned, they would get shut down again.
“After a while it took my wind out of my sails,” Casey said. “Every time I open my mouth we get shut down. So it was hard to work through, I was able to help my son keep wrestling, but in terms of the other guys in our room I needed to coach, I just couldn’t. So we are coming in really raw as far as being ready for a short season like this.”
But despite the short turnaround to prepare his team, Casey hopes to focus on the little things to prepare his wrestlers for a more competitive regional field.
Juniors Adam and Eli Garner have a chance to place at regionals and qualify for the state tournament, according to Casey. Adam qualified for the 2020 state tournament at 160 but suffered an early exit. Adam will move to 195 this year, while Eli will compete at 182.
“They haven’t had a lot of training outside this room, but they both have the foundation to get (to the state tournament),” Casey said.
While Brady couldn’t travel to as many offseason tournaments as he would have liked, the junior didn’t let his training slip through the pandemic. Hankin said he has been spending time in the wrestling room in his house, sparring with his older brother Jess, a 2013 Colorado 5A state champion at 113 pounds.
Hankin has suffered just two losses in his high school career, and has earned both of his state titles by defeating defending champions.
He enters his junior season with an even bigger target on his back as a two-time defending champion, and moving up to a more challenging weight class. But he won’t let that bother him.
“Wrestling the best in the state doesn’t scare me anymore because I feel like I’m one of them,” Hankin said. “I feel like I’m the best. I just need to maintain right now.”
And part of that maintenance is not taking any match lightly. While he has the confidence of a state champion, Hankin said he understands that any wrestler can be a threat.
“The best kids go out and wrestle the same every match. They’re not worried about if you’re good or you’re better than them, but it’s the top-10 kids that are just dangerous,” Hankin said. “They have nothing to lose, they’re not worried about losing to you so you just have to be careful about being cocky or thinking you’re going to win every match.”
Hankin entered the season ranked as the top 138-pound wrestler in the 3A Southern region by On the Mat, in front of Zane Rankin of Lamar, who won the 132 title last year. He may not stay there, however. Hankin said he may wrestle 138 throughout the season but cut weight and drop to 132 for regionals and state.
Regardless of his weight, Hankin is confident and ready to clinch a third state title. And the work being done in the warm, second-floor wrestling room at Woodland Park will certainly help him on the way.