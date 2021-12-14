We have good players, too.
Vista Ridge coach Joe Hites can see how good Falcon senior Mason Black is — he built a defense to stop him. The versatile wing for the Falcons can score all over, but shut him down, and the offense around him follows. At least, that's what the Wolves used to upend the visitors, 42-31 Tuesday.
In all, Black failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark for the first time this year. Freshman year was the last time he failed to conjure up 10-or-more points.
"When you have a kid as talented as Mason, you do whatever you can to not let him beat you," Hites said. "We had a plan going in, and I thought they did a nice job with it. I think we took away some of his looks and he didn't find many openings."
Several players along the roster were tasked with emulating Black before the game. Hites told every player who was mimicking him that they'd have the green light all practice — in simpler terms: a basketball player's dream.
They took the reins and pushed the starters all practice. They developed the plan through the reserves.
"Four sets of eyes on him," junior Tyson Monck said of the plan. "If he drove, we were helping. We weren't as worried about the guys around him, because he's a threat any time he has the ball."
Officiated also played into a defensive battle.
The two teams were able to get physical throughout the game, shutting down lanes and closing on shooters with even more aggression.
A line was drawn in the sand by Hites. He'd seen Black beat his team two years ago thanks to over aggression late. When the double came, with a slim lead, the Wolves fouled.
This time, they played clean with a similar aggression.
The task was made easier by the team's depth. Players were constantly running back and forth from the scorer's table to keep legs fresh on the court. In turn, the maturity of the roster came to light.
"It's such an advantage, it's hard to guard five guys," Monck said. "You can't double us because we'll take advantage of that. You can't take one away, we have five guys who want to play and get each other open."
Offense is still a work in progress. The Wolves have the defensive side locked down after hours of practice, but the offensive consistency is something Monck believes separates the team from its highest peak.
At 8-1, Vista Ridge has already built a buffer for any additional struggles that may arise this year. Mesa Ridge stands as the final test before the league slate begins.
Don't discount the power of a group effort. Sometimes, it's just the formula needed to stop a standout.