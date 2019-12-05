Coco Stevens wants to try out a few new things in her final season as a high school swimmer.
She enjoyed doing the shorter freestyle events. But now, she wants to get out of her comfort zone and take a shot at competition in the 500-yard freestyle along the 100 breaststroke and butterfly events. These changes, she believes, could help her land a spot or three at the state championship meet.
She's not the only one going through a transition. Her entire Manitou Springs girls' swimming and diving team is, too.
No longer hovering over the pool is Roy Chaney, the longtime coach who left the program after last season to become the deputy city administrator with the City of Manitou Springs. Enter Whitney Nuci, a former Manitou Springs swimmer who is very familiar with the process of swimming in this town just west of Colorado Springs.
The Mustangs welcome the changes.
"I think bringing something fresh to the team is good for us," said Stevens, who started swimming for the Mustangs as a freshman. "They're able to bring in a new perspective and already workouts are different, the way we do meets is different. It's been good."
They don't believe they're necessary rebuilding a program. They're continuing it with experienced underclassman and a handful of seniors who went through the Colorado Torpedoes Swim Team, which was headed by Chaney. The club team's head coach now is Sydney Buckley, a former state champion at Cheyenne Mountain who is also a Manitou Springs assistant coach.
The Mustangs also are making a transition after losing a strong senior class that included Sydney Dolloff-Holt, a state placer in last year's Class 3A state meet who is swimming at Colorado Mesa University.
This year's Manitou Springs team hopes to carry on Chaney's legacy — though he will occasionally help out with organizing the Mustangs' home swim meets — through the likes of Stevens, Sofija Cirko, Aiden Cotes and Isabella Kuzbek.
"We have some swimmers who swam for a little bit and a lot of club swimmers as well," said Nuci, the Mustangs coach who also went through the Torpedoes program as a youth swimmer. "We got a good mixture of everything. I'm pretty excited that a lot of them are younger because I can actually build them up through the next few years and get them to state at some point."