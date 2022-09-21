Widefield’s football program is at an entirely different place than it was a year ago.
Coach Shane Zimmerman began his tenure at Widefield 0-18, going winless in his first two and a half seasons, starting in 2019. Since then, the Gladiators are 8-1 and one of the hottest teams in Colorado.
They ended 2021 by winning four of their last five games to tie for first place in Class 4A I-25.
The Gladiators are 4-0 in 2022 and sit No. 14 in the CHSAA Class 4A rankings.
“I think it’s just a culture change as much as anything,” Zimmerman said. “This is our first group of seniors who were freshmen when we got here. They’ve done a great job and done everything we’ve asked them to do.”
Their undefeated record will be on the line Saturday against Mesa Ridge at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Humbling start
Before arriving at Widefield, Zimmerman coached at Lincoln Northeast in Nebraska. Zimmerman is a Sterling native and coached at Gunnison, Simla, Deer Trail and Western Colorado University prior to his time in Lincoln.
Colorado is Zimmerman’s home, and he saw the opportunity at Widefield as a quality one to bring him back.
“It was just a good time for me to come back,” Zimmerman said.
The program wasn’t at a high point when Zimmerman took over. The Gladiators were fresh off a 2-8 season in 2018, and returned just a handful of seniors in 2019.
Opponents outscored Widefield 391-56 in Zimmerman’s first season en route to going 0-10. The Gladiators were far more competitive in 2020 — a COVID-19-shortened season — but still went winless, finishing 0-4.
The first half of 2021 was more of the same, as Widefield began the year 0-4, losing three contests by double digits.
Zimmerman admitted the first two and a half seasons were discouraging “at times,” but the coach never allowed himself to become fully dismayed.
“I think it was discouraging for everybody, but I think we try to focus less on the outcome and more on the process,” Zimmerman said. “Culture takes time to change. Putting in place what we, as a staff, thought would be necessary to win just takes time.”
As a coach for more than two decades, Zimmerman was used to highs and lows. He was more focused on how to keep his student-athletes positive, rather than himself.
“Obviously everybody wants to win, and these guys were no different,” Zimmerman said. “You have to focus not so much on, ‘Are we going to beat this team?’ But, ‘What are we going to get better at today?’ It takes a group of kids to buy in, so that's been a process for sure.”
Nathaniel Hoyt, a senior wide receiver and safety, added, “It was definitely a reality check.”
Building a foundation
That constant positivity and buy-in paid off in the second half of 2021.
The Gladiators outscored opponents 176-60 in the last five games of the season to earn a share of the conference championship.
Because of its poor start, Widefield narrowly missed the playoffs.
But the Gladiators appear primed to reach the postseason in 2022.
Widefield began 2022 with a 26-0 win over Harrison and followed that with a 42-34 shootout win over Air Academy. The Gladiators defeated Pueblo Centennial 55-10 in Week 3 before picking up a forfeit win over Thornton in Week 4.
“It has been exciting for our school and our community,” Zimmerman said. “For me, the endgame here has always been for these kids to see success, and we’re starting to see that. The whole culture has changed.”
Just as the players and coaches bought in, so has the community.
“Everyone’s coming out to our games; we have a student section,” said Gabe Segura, a senior running back and linebacker. “Just having support from the community as a whole is really nice.”
As Widefield’s players finally reap the benefits of the culture change, Gladiator players know the transformation wouldn’t have been possible without Zimmerman.
“A big thing Coach Zimmerman has done is gotten a lot of our players involved,” Segura said. “He’s always telling us a coach-led team will only get you so far, but when the players buy in, a lot of success can happen, and that’s clear now. Our players are buying in and taking charge.”
Keeping it rolling
Regardless of how many more games Widefield wins in 2022, the Gladiators have already matched their highest win total since 2017 and have put together their best start in recent memory.
And they have no plans of stopping.
“We just have to keep using this momentum,” Hoyt said. “We’ve had a close game, we’ve had some dominant wins — we know what it takes to win.”
A win against district rival Mesa Ridge — a 2-2 squad that most recently beat Doherty 42-30 — could potentially catapult Widefield into the Class 4A Top 10.
While the improvement has been drastic, Widefield’s players said they need to work on their focus and discipline to win key games like Saturday’s and continue growing.
“We need to cut out some of the administrative penalties we’ve had,” Segura said. “We’re just shooting ourselves in the foot on some things that are before or after the play.”
Clark said, “We need to be more focused, bring that energy into practice and go over all the plays until we have them down 100%.”
As the Gladiators look to build on their hot start, Zimmerman is keeping culture at the forefront.
It’s what got them there and what will help them reach their next step.
“The culture and leadership is an ongoing process,” Zimmerman said. “You have to continue to build on the things that got you here and continue to hit on them every few weeks and say, ‘Hey remember, this is what we do and how we do it.’
“These kids understand that, too.”