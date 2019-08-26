For Widefield softball coach Jessica Regnerus, it’s hard to predict the future.
But as she was watching her team practice for the first time this season a couple of weeks ago, she got excited. This, she thought, was a team that could go places.
“I look forward to what they’re going to accomplish as a team,” Regnerus said.
It doesn’t hurt that the Gladiators return six starters from a team that finished 14-11 overall and advanced to the Class 4A Region 4 playoffs. Widefield wrapped up its fourth straight winning season, and second under Regnerus.
This year, the Gladiators are looking for similar success — if not more. Not only do they return experienced players, they also have a group that won a state title during the summer traveling club season.
Senior centerfielder Savannah Valdez, junior pitcher Hannah Hall and junior second baseman Sierra Segura were a part of the 18U Colorado Springs Thunder team that captured the Mountain States Championship in July.
Senior shortstop Jocelyn Garcia was also in the same league but with a different team.
“I think we’re going to bring a lot over from state,” Valdez said, “like our determination and like how we fought really hard in the few games we did and hopefully we’ll have the same energy transfer over.”
The Gladiators want to once again compete with Elizabeth and Mesa Ridge, arguably the two top teams in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. Last season, Elizabeth won the title with an 8-0 record, followed by Mesa Ridge’s 7-1 and Widefield’s 6-2 marks.
“This is my third year, and they actually are super, super positive and enjoy each other’s company, which is very nice,” Regnerus said. “I shouldn’t say it didn’t happen in the past. It just feels like we’re gelling more in the past years.”
That’s why seniors like Valdez and Garcia are going to miss this year’s squad when the season ends. Especially considering that many of the players have been competing with each other since their junior high days.
“I’m sad,” Garcia said. “I don’t want it to be over.”
But Valdez reassured her teammate that there’s a lot left to be done. “It’s going to be a memorable year,” she added.