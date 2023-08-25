Paul Mitchell delivered haymakers against Harrison High School on Friday worthy of a spot in a Rocky film.

Mitchell finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and threw a dot in the final minutes of the fourth to help Widefield defeat Harrison 35-14 at C.A. Foster Stadium.

“Our seniors did a nice job of stepping up this game and I’m proud of their efforts,” Gladiators coach Shane Zimmerman said. “Paul and our seniors did a magnificent job of leading this crew against a good Harrison team.”

Although the Gladiators (1-0) eventually separated from the Panthers (0-1) both teams matched their opposition through most of the first half.

Mitchell converted two fourth-and-longs for touchdowns in the tilt against the Panthers and both gave the Gladiators the lead.

Mitchell’s first of score came on a 4thand 8 from the Widefield 48 as the QB kept the ball and scurried to his left en route to a 52-yard score that, after the extra point, gave Widefield a 7-0 lead with 4:59 on the clock in the first quarter.

“I see the linebackers and I saw how they lined up and I said I wouldn’t let them stop me,” Mitchell said. “I took it down the sideline and I knew I was gone.”

Harrison responded in just two plays with a bolt of its own to the end zone.

Phillip Pogue carried the ball up the gut and, save a pair of safeties reaching for the sophomore’s jersey, went nearly untouched for a 65-yard score with 4:37 on the clock in the first.

The Panthers 2-point try failed and they trailed 7-6.

After the Gladiators’ Tate Washington intercepted a deflected pass, Conner Hayslett eluded the Panthers’ defense and carried the ball 33 yards to pay dirt to make it 14-6 after the PAT with 11:01 left in the half.

Harrison opened the second quarter by completing a nine-play, 47-yard drive with a 3-yard run from Brendan Chacon-Martinez, carried it to the left and into the end zone with 10:50 on the clock.

The Panthers went for two and this time converted as Chacon-Martinez tied it at 14-all.

Widefield drained the clock to one second remaining in the half when Mitchell scored on 4th and 13 and again used his feet to convert the 2-point try to make it 22-14 heading to the break.

After Mitchell’s end-of-the-half scamper gave the Gladiators the lead, the senior sealed the contest with another clutch TD in the third.

On third and goal from the 10, Mitchell dodged the Panthers’ raid and reached the end zone for his final rushing score with 11:09 left in the third and a 29-14 lead.

“Our line was dominant all night and that helped us move forward all night,” Mitchell said. “I know we’re one of the best. We have one of the best pass games in the state, we have the best receivers and we’re dominating in the run game. This is all-around domination.”

Zimmerman said he was pleased with the defense’s performance against a stout Panthers offense, who last season also boasted a strong run game.

“The defense squared it away and helped us seal this game,” Zimmerman said. “Our guys played hard and hustled. We have stuff to clean up, but this was a solid way to start the year.”