The only easy part of Serin Dunne's night was the choice of shoes.
The Mesa Ridge senior sported purple and yellow Kobes for Wednesday’s Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League rivalry game against Widefield.
“My first pair of shoes were Kobes,” Dunne said. “I always loved him since I was a little kid. It’s heartbreaking knowing what happened to him.”
It was a more enjoyable night for Widefield’s Liliani Krause, a fellow fan who had a stuffed Lakers logo dangling from her backpack postgame. She was taking care of her grandmothers Sunday when a friend texted her news of the fatal helicopter crash in California.
“My whole family was in shock for the rest of the day,” Krause said.
Krause finished with a game-high 18 points in Widefield’s 46-37 win over the Grizzlies at Mesa Ridge. It marked the Gladiators’ first win in the series in a dozen years, according to first-year coach Jeff Giovannone, and Krause’s mamba mentality played a big role.
According to the Widefield coach, his 5-foot-10 junior guard bought into his offseason workouts more than any other Gladiator.
“The girl has never missed a day. She’s been 15, 20, 30 minutes early to every single workout that I’ve ever had,” Giovannone said.
“She puts the work in, and now she’s reaping the rewards in big-time situations.”
It was a tougher night for Dunne, a South Alabama commit, who fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with four points to her name. Dunne said she picked the Jaguars’ Division I program because of the family aspect and their up-tempo style of play. The Grizzlies struggled to get out and run Wednesday.
“Being slowed down by another team is not good for us,” Dunne said. “We don’t get into our groove and we can’t make shots, and it just kind of tumbles from that.”
That was by design, of course.
“You have to have five sets of eyes on Serin Dunne,” Giovannone said. “Everyone was defending her.”
Widefield got 14 points from Erika Warner.
Mesa Ridge freshman Taleiyah Gibbs, who had Bryant's No. 24 written on her sneakers, finished with a team-best nine points on a night where a Bryant jersey was spotted in the crowd and Dunne had “Always be grateful for what you have,” and the date of Bryant’s death written on her shoes.
“Just his work ethic, the way he thinks about life, what he finds important in life and how he’s just fearless on and off the court,” Dunne answered when asked what about Bryant resonated with her. “He doesn’t care. He just does what he does. That’s what makes him a legend.”
Krause didn’t ink her shoes or do anything special to commemorate one of the game’s greats, but she may have done so indirectly, knowing it would take a special effort to beat the perennial league powers.
“Just coming out and playing for my team,” Krause said. “I needed to come out here and play as hard as I can for my girls.”
The Gladiators led after every quarter, taking a 25-18 lead to the half. The Grizzles came within a bucket twice in the third quarter, but a block and two buckets from Krause sparked an 8-2 Widefield run to end the quarter, and the Grizzlies led by eight to start the fourth quarter, eventually winning by nine.
After a tough weekend, Wednesday’s win should be a nice return to basketball for Krause.
“We celebrated (his life),” Krause said.
“It was really tough seeing my idol die.”