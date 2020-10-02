Two confirmed coronavirus cases postponed the start of the Widefield football season and more than 130 people have been quarantined in Widefield School District 3.
The Gazette confirmed Friday that 124 students, including student-athletes, and 10 staff members have been placed under quarantine.
As a result, the Gladiator’s scheduled season opener next week against district rival Mesa Ridge was rescheduled for Nov. 20. Widefield's I-25 league opener against Thornton has been canceled, according to Widefield District 3 communications director Samantha Briggs.
Practices will continue as usual excluding the quarantined student-athletes, according to Briggs, and the school will continue its usual practice protocol of daily screenings, sanitizing equipment and working in small groups.
Briggs said she did not know how many athletes were among the students quarantined, but did say the team's roster was impacted, forcing next week's postponement.
Widefield will begin its regular season on Oct. 23 at home against Liberty.
According to the Colorado High School Activities Association football bulletin, games impacted by quarantines will be deemed ‘no contest.’ Teams forced to quarantine may still qualify for the playoffs as long as they play at least four regular-season games. The bulletin doesn't outline regulations regarding rescheduling of games, but does grant non-playoff teams the opportunity to schedule one game following the conclusion of the regular season, scheduled for Nov. 13.
Since the two confirmed coronavirus victims live in the same household, the school is not considered to have an outbreak, according to county and state health guidelines.
This is a developing story.