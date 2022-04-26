Widefield baseball is acting the part of an undefeated team, no matter the record.
The dugout is up and active, the bats are finding holes by taking pitches back where they came from, and the Gladiators earned a fifth win Tuesday, 19-4 in four innings over Woodland Park.
Senior starting pitcher, Zack Ronspiez put his stamp on the game with four innings of four-run ball and added a hit to his ledger too. He struck out seven Panthers, as well.
The team acting the part around him is an inspiration. If the Gladiators are going to succeed, it’s going to be together.
The right tendencies also help in the moments where fundamentals lapse.
In just the first inning, the Panthers had a pair of runners on base and nearly found themselves picked off. Instead, the Gladiator infield committed a throwing error, sending the two runners into scoring position.
The next two batters were outs, with one coming on a strikeout.
“I just know I need to throw strikes in those moments,” Ronspiez said. "When I have the run support, it makes it a lot easier to do my job."
Through practices, coach John Sanchez runs his team the same, win or loss. He considers his team a group of nine coaches on the diamond at any time — as they're taught, they're also teaching one another.
There’s no grand, save-all drill after a loss, any more than a parade for a victory.
When the fundamentals are paid their due, and the players keep heads high, the wins will come naturally, even after the lulls.
The lessons of going the other way paid off Tuesday. As Woodland Park shifted its second baseman to open up a hole to right field, Sanchez's group took advantage to the tune of 20 hits, led by sophomore Paul Mitchell's four — and three runs driven in, to boot.
"They're still kids — they may be older, but they're still kids," Sanchez said. "We win and lose with class. We've worked on things all year and it can take a while to get there.
"Today, they went with the pitch and I'm very proud of them. We're not the fastest team and our pitching staff isn't very deep. Batting practices are getting more intense now that it's warmer and you're seeing the growth."
Every Gladiator is from what Sanchez calls, 'the neighborhood.' They've all grown up alongside one another and shared the same experience.
Now, they're looking to make a late run, with smiles and cheers across the board.
Win with class, respect the opponent, and most of all, support the guys who battle with you every day — the game's greatest fundamental.