Vicki Vaughan, coach of the Colorado Springs School girls’ basketball team, thought she knew what was coming from Peyton, a familiar Black Forest League foe, on Saturday.
All week the Kodiaks prepared for the Panthers to play a 3-2 zone only to watch the Panthers come start the game with full-court pressure.
“We initially anticipated a different defense. We had practiced an offense to play against a zone defense and so I think when they came out with a man we were surprised,” senior guard Sarina Mansour said. “I think our offense just wasn’t clicking right.”
The early result was a four-point first quarter where the Kodiaks had more turnovers than points, but CSS rebounded behind a strong second half to pick up an important league win, 39-32.
“I’m not sure what was going on, but we were kind of frozen on offense the first 5 minutes of the game,” Vaughan said.
The Kodiaks went without a single point until junior Whitney Richardi got a reverse layup to drop with 1:45 left in the opening quarter. CSS would lean on Richardi after falling behind 16-4 after Peyton senior Kayleigh Mannering hit a 3-pointer with just a few minutes before halftime.
“You have to go out and play fearless when you’re down by that much,” Richardi said. “All you can really do is work your hardest and try and help other people get open and try to make plays just to get your team back. As soon as you score, there’s a bit of confidence that comes out of that, and it’s really important just to keep the team going.”
Richardi kept the Kodiaks going with a personal 8-0 run — featuring a 3-pointer, three-point play and another strong layup — to cut the deficit to six by halftime.
“Whitney’s a gamer,” Vaughan said.
“She finishes really well.”
The Kodiaks tied it at 25 in the third on a Kate Griffin free throw and trailed by just one to start the fourth before taking a lead when Bailey Reid, the tallest player on the court, grabbed an offensive rebound and converted.
The lead changed hands two more times after a bucket from Mannering and two more free throws by Griffin. Consecutive scores from Reid and Mansour stretched the lead to five, and the Kodiaks put the game away with free throws from Mia Chavez, who earlier left the game after tweaking an ankle, and freshman Cameron Richter, who stepped in during Chavez’s absence.
“This is the deepest team I’ve ever coached at CSS,” Vaughan said.
The hope is that depth can produce the deepest run in program history.
“Our big goal is to get to state,” Griffin said.
“This game was a big part of getting there, and it’s really exciting.”
Richardi led the way with a game-high 15 points, while Chavez (6), Mansour (5) and Griffin (5) pitched in. Mannering led the Panthers with 14 points, while Serina Graham and Shelby Miller added four apiece.
A year ago, the Panthers and Kodiaks split their two meetings, with Peyton winning in the regular season and CSS taking the rematch in districts. The CSS coach expects to see the Panthers again, and there’s no telling what defense Peyton coach Brian Green might employ should that happen.
“Good win,” Vaughan said. “Kudos to Peyton. Brian had a great gameplan. He’s doing a good job with that team. I’m sure we’re going to see them again, and it’s going to be a battle.”