Liberty Ricca made herself known on the cross country course and the track while competing for Discovery Canyon, breaking a number of school records and taking home state gold in the 3,200 meters as a junior.
Now a freshman at Arizona State, Ricca is making herself known in the world of college triathlon.
Two weeks ago Ricca helped the Sun Devil triathlon team to a fourth straight Division I title, placing sixth in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 15 seconds. Her efforts earned her the USA Triathlon Division I Freshman of the Year honor. She is the third straight member of the Arizona State team to be awarded Freshman of the Year.
Ricca was in 21st place after the final bike loop, but made up time in her final stretch on foot, averaging a 6:38 mile pace to finish sixth overall. Ricca finished just 3 minutes behind the overall winner, teammate Kyla Roy.
TJ Davis named MIAA Freshman of the Year
TJ Davis capped off his successful redshirt freshman year at Nebraska-Kearney by being the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Freshman of the Year — the first "special award" winner since the program joined the MIAA.
Davis, a Widefield graduate, was selected to the league’s second-team offense. He finished the season with 832 passing yards, eight touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was also second on the team with 886 yards rushing and ran for 12 scores.
Pine Creek graduate Austin Wibbles named RMAC Defensive Player of the Year
Jackson Wibbels continued his strong college career at CSU-Pueblo with a standout senior season, earning him Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Through the first round of the playoffs Wibbels has 74 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss, helping the ThunderWolves defense hold opponents to fewer than 20 points in nine games, including their playoff opener.
CSU-Pueblo will play at Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.