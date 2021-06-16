GIRLS’ SOCCER
No. 9 Air Academy 3, No. 8 Canon City 1
At Canon City: Lauren Attias’ two goals helped lift Air Academy to a first-round 4A playoff victory over Canon City as the Kadets dominated the Tigers on the road
Attias scored the opening goal just five minutes into the game off a breakaway, setting the tone early as Air Academy controlled time of possession and kept the pressure on.
“The adrenaline rushed in immediately,” Attias said. “I just saw an opening and thought, ‘this is my time.'”
Attias’ goal held up until 10 minutes into the second half when Canon City’s Kyndal West tied the game, but she got the lead back for her team less than five minutes later with another one-on-one opportunity.
Air Academy peppered Canon City’s sophomore goaltender Sydney Rowe with several quality chances before Capri Dewing broke through with a goal for the Kadets in the final six minutes of play.
“It’s never easy for a team when we’re dominating pretty much everything from start to finish when we don’t see the ball go into the net, it gets a little bit mentally draining,” Air Academy coach Espen Hosoien said. “But we are a resilient bunch. We work hard, we tend to find a way to shake that off and move forward.”
Rowe finished with 18 saves for the Tigers.
“She is a very quiet kid and just works really hard and is just a student of the game,” Canon City coach Pat Callahan said. “She didn’t have too many challenges in the season, but stayed focused and worked hard to be ready for this kind of moment.”
Air Academy will take on No. 1 Northridge on Saturday in the 4A quarterfinals.
No. 3 The Classical Academy 2, No. 14 Denver North 1 (2OT)
At The Classical Academy: TCA moves on to the 4A state quarterfinals following a double-overtime win over Denver North to face No. 11 Golden.
Class 3A
No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian School 2, No. 12 Middle Park 0
At UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium: CSCS claimed its seventh shutout win of the season in a 3A first-round playoff win over Middle Park.
The Lions will move on to face No. 4 Jefferson Academy in the 3A quarterfinals on Saturday.
No. 15 Aspen 5, No. 2 Manitou Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: No. 15 Aspen shocked Manitou Springs with an upset win over the No. 2 Mustangs in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
Manitou Springs had allowed just one goal through the regular season, but let the Skiers score five in the first-round loss. The Mustangs finish the season 10-1 with an 83-6 goal differential.