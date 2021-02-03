Boys’ Basketball
Woodland Park 43, Florence 37
At Woodland Park: Florence came out strong in the second half and racked up an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Woodland Park kept the Huskies at bay and outscored them handily in the final eight minutes to clinch a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Lewis-Palmer 65, Discovery Canyon 55
At Lewis-Palmer: Discovery Canyon came out strong against Lewis-Palmer, outscoring the Rangers 20-13 in the opening frame, but LP came back fighting to take a narrow lead at the half.
Lewis-Palmer outscored the Thunder 16-9 in the third quarter to gain a comfortable lead before eventually claiming a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Rampart 87, Air Academy 71
Salida 76, Vanguard 60
Pine Creek 70, Palmer Ridge 42
Girls’ Basketball
St. Mary’s 72, Vista Ridge 35
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s jumped off to a 44-19 lead in the first half of a nonconference win over Vista Ridge.
The Pirates were led by Ellie Hartman with 18 points, followed by Maeve Salveson with 15. Peyton and Emerson Kutz scored 11 each.
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Sierra 30
At Sierra: Senior Torie Bass led the charge, scoring 13 points for Fountain-Fort Carson in a nonconference win over Sierra. Aiyana Mitchell wasn’t far behind with 12 points, and Aylonna Robinson scored 11. Mitchell flirted with a double-double with eight rebounds.
Sierra has faced two tough losses since opening the season with a win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Vanguard 75, Salida 21
At Vanguard: Vanguard took a dominating 53-10 lead over Salida in the first half of a 3A Tri-Peaks clash, and never looked back.
The Coursers are 3-0.
Lewis-Palmer 54, Discovery Canyon 39
Palmer Ridge 55, Liberty 41
Lamar 70, Banning Lewis Prep 25
Air Academy 50, Rampart 36
Ice Hockey
Valor Christian 7, Doherty 2
At Sertich: Valor Christian scored five goals in the second period to take down Doherty.
The Spartans took a one-goal lead early in the second, but the Eagles scored a power play and five even-strength goals in the remaining minutes and never looked back.
Chase Chapman and Nicolas Hernandez scored for Doherty. Garrett Bogan and Joshua Gokey earned an assist on Chapman’s goal.
Jeth Fogg faced 46 shots in net for Doherty.
Boys’ Wrestling
Coronado 54, Woodland Park 27
Woodland Park won five of seven playable matches against Coronado, but the Cougars benefited from a flurry of forfeits in a win over the Panthers.
Coronado’s Ben Nagel needed just 50 seconds to pin his 152-pound opponent, and Edward Delgado earned a first-period win by fall in one minute.
Woodland Park’s Brady Hankin, a two-time state champion, won at 138 with a pin in 1:17, and Griffin Owens won his heavyweight bout in 1:07. Daniel Summeril defeated his 220-pound opponent in 1:55 and Eli Garner won by fall in 2:49 at 182. Adam Garner earned a 5-0 decision at 195 for Woodland Park.
Falcon, Sierra, Mitchell Tri meet
At Falcon: Falcon won every nonforfeit against Sierra and Mitchell in another dominant performance by the Falcons.
At 160 pounds, Byron Newby earned two wins by fall with a pin in 3:48 against Sierra and in 2:27 against Mitchell. At 126, Landon Drury earned a 14-2 major decision against Sierra and Anthony Backeberg won by fall in 59 seconds at 106 against Mitchell.
Nevin Smith had a close 132 bout against Sierra’s Maziar Johnson, and pulled out a 7-5 win. Tyler Valdex (145, fall 2:40) and Aydin Rix Mcelhinney (160, fall 0:33) won their matches against Sierra. Daniel Leon (113, fall 1:44), Ryan Patterson (182, fall 3:12) and Alex Thorhauer (195, fall 1:32) won their respective matches against Mitchell.