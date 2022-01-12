4A GIRLS SWIMMING

Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Widefield 61, Cañon City 31

Mesa Ridge 84, Coronado, 47

Sand Creek 68, Mitchell 44 

 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

The Classical Academy 58, Elizabeth, 16

Falcon 48, Sierra 30

Mesa Ridge 54, Coronado 34  

 

GIRLS’ SWIMMING 

Widefield 108, Sierra 68

At Widefield: Gabrielle Kemppaninen of Widefield won the one-meter race, while teammate Malena Westberg finished first in the 50 freestyle as Widefield defeated Sierra 108-68.

For Sierra, Scarlet Crowe won two events: the 100 fly and the 100 breaststroke. 