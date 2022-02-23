BOYS' BASKETBALL
Widefield 42, Evergreen 35
At Widefield: The Gladiator defense stood tall Wednesday.
Evergreen failed to score double digits in three of the game's four quarters. Awaiting Widefield will be a stiff test in last year's state champion, Mead.
Palmer Ridge 55, Denver North 48
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge, after going 11-12 this year in a loaded PPAC, advanced in the tournament with a win over the Vikings.
The Bears will play Windsor next — a team that went deep in last year's tournament and parlayed that with a 16-7 record this year. The Wizards did come out of their league tournament with a 2-2 mark before the bye.
Discovery Canyon 74, Erie 64
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder came in as a favorite over last year's top contender, Erie, and handled business.
Discovery Canyon will head to Holy Family in hopes of advancing in the 4A playoffs. The Tigers went 14-9 with a 6-3 league record this year to secure a first-round bye.
Palmer 52, Ponderosa 49
At Palmer: The Terrors continued their reign over opponents Wednesday after an 8-2 league season.
Palmer advanced to face 5A's third seed in Chaparral. The Wolverines went 18-4 this year and 8-1 in league. They defeated Lewis-Palmer, 4A's top seed, early this year, 66-57.
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Dakota Ridge 43
At Dakota Ridge: The Trojans may not have had the regular season they'd have liked, but the 5A postseason was a fresh start.
47th-seeded Fountain-Fort Carson overtook 18th-seeded Dakota Ridge to advance for a matchup against Ralston Valley. The Eagles went 14-8 before falling to the Trojans.
Ralston Valley enters the matchup off a bye and a 16-6 regular season led by top scorer, freshman Tanner Braketa.
Sand Creek 60, Fort Morgan 47
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions trailed by four at halftime but fired back in a big way in the second half.
Sand Creek went 13-11 this year and will now head right down I-25 to face off with Lewis-Palmer — the state's top seed in 4A. The Rangers went 22-1 this season, including a 12-0 mark in league play.
Manitou Springs 66, Woodland Park 31
Banning Lewis Academy 47, Colorado Springs Christian 42
Heritage 53, Pine Creek 51
Monarch 65, Liberty 57
Steamboat Springs 59, Coronado 36
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 50, Miami-Yoder 22