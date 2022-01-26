BOYS’ WRESTLING
Vista Ridge 45, Lewis-Palmer 27
At Vista Ridge: Max Coddington and the Wolves fired back Wednesday.
Coddington finished fourth at Metros last weekend in the 182-pound bracket but bounced back with a win against the Rangers. He won by pin, as did three of his teammates.
The Wolves also benefited from forfeit wins in the 132 and 138-pound matchups, but forfeited the 195-pound contest themselves.
Pine Creek 70, Liberty 3
Palmer Ridge 53, Discovery Canyon 18
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kiowa 57, CSDB 9
Falcon 61, Sand Creek 50
The Classical Academy 76, Mitchell 62
Elizabeth 58, Sierra 39
Palmer 71, Mesa Ridge 62
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 54, Sand Creek 47
Calhan 52, Fountain Valley 49
Canon City 80, Harrison 13
The Classical Academy 67, Mitchell 34
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 36, Palmer Ridge 18