DSC_3744.jpg

Vista Ridge senior Max Coddington (black) and Lewis Palmer senior Jake Knisley (orange) wrestle in the 182 weight class at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, CO on Wednesday January 26, 2022. Vista Ridge won the match by a score of 42 to 27. (Photo by Laura Domingue).

 LAURA DOMINGUE

BOYS’ WRESTLING 

Vista Ridge 45, Lewis-Palmer 27

At Vista Ridge: Max Coddington and the Wolves fired back Wednesday. 

Coddington finished fourth at Metros last weekend in the 182-pound bracket but bounced back with a win against the Rangers. He won by pin, as did three of his teammates. 

The Wolves also benefited from forfeit wins in the 132 and 138-pound matchups, but forfeited the 195-pound contest themselves. 

Pine Creek 70, Liberty 3

Palmer Ridge 53, Discovery Canyon 18

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Kiowa 57, CSDB 9 

Falcon 61, Sand Creek 50

The Classical Academy 76, Mitchell 62

Elizabeth 58, Sierra 39

Palmer 71, Mesa Ridge 62

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Falcon 54, Sand Creek 47 

Calhan 52, Fountain Valley 49

Canon City 80, Harrison 13

The Classical Academy 67, Mitchell 34

GIRLS’ WRESTLING 

Discovery Canyon 36, Palmer Ridge 18