BOYS’ SOCCER
Vanguard 4, Ellicott 3, OT
At Vanguard: Vanguard erased a two-goal deficit in the second half and eventually scored a game-winner in extra time for a season-opening 2A Black Forest win.
Sophomore Luciano Camerena scored a hat trick for the Coursers and Gabe Skur also scored. Ryan Wilson and Tyler Moen each had an assist and freshman Conner Benton had 22 stops in goal.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Palmer Ridge 3
At Palmer Ridge: Four different Cheyenne Mountain players scored in a season-opening win over Palmer Ridge. Jack Hanson, Jonny Diaz Mendoza, Wade Jones and Paul Agbo scored for the Indians and John Arguello had two assists.
Vista Ridge 5, Doherty 2
Pine Creek 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Harrison 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Harrison won a close first set 25-21 before taking the next two 25-14, 25-20 for a season-opening win over Mesa Ridge.
Isabel Trujillo had 10 kills for the Panthers and Amyah Moore had eight.
Bishop Machebeuf 3, Elizabeth 0
Banning Lewis Prep 3, Atlas Prep 0