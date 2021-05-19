Mike Vrana promoted to head coach of Vista Ridge football
After six seasons of working as an assistant with the Vista Ridge football program, Mike Vrana will take over as the team’s head coach this fall.
Vrana has coached at Mitchell, Coronado and Wasson and has racked up more than 30 years of coaching experience.
Nathaniel Jones takes over Colorado Springs Christian Schools boys’ basketball program
Jones enters the program with 16 years of youth basketball coaching experience and most recently worked the Lewis-Palmer girls’ basketball program.
“We are very excited to have Nathaniel Jones join our staff,” CSCS athletic director Jason Rollins said in a statement. “It’s clear coach Jones has the experience necessary to take our program to the next level, but more importantly he understands the mission of CSCS and is committed to raising young men who live out the calling God has for them.”
The Lions finished 12-4 this year and 9-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks conference for the best winning percentage since 2018-19.
BASEBALL
The Classical Academy 11, Sand Creek 1
At The Classical Academy: Kobe Katayama hit a three-run home run to lead TCA in a 4A/3A CSML North-opening win over Sand Creek.
Teller Wilson and Ryan Howard also hit home runs. Howard was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Cameron Brickler hit a two-run double for the Titans.
Howard fanned five batters in four innings and Josh Dun closed with a strikeout in one inning of relief.
Sand Creek was led by Nate Blume with two hits and Kaden Levi was credited with the team’s only RBI.
Pueblo Central 9, Widefield 1
At Widefield: Gabe Segura had Widefield’s lone RBI in a nonconference loss to Pueblo Central.
Tyler Becker and Joseph Swenson had two hits a piece for the Gladiators.
Liberty 13, Lewis-Palmer 12
At Liberty: Liberty took a quick 5-0 lead after the first inning, then fell behind the Rangers by the fourth, but bounced back to take a one-run lead at the bottom of the sixth and held off Lewis-Palmer to hand the 4A PPAC foe its first loss of the season.
Freshman Michael Naftanel hit a three-run double for the Lancers and Zach Cody hit 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Bricen Stiles hit two doubles and knocked in two runs, and Seth Klenow also had an RBI for Liberty.
Justin Hudson and KJ Acevedo led Lewis-Palmer with three RBIs each. Acevedo was 3-for-4 at the plate and Cooper Ciesielski hit a two-run home run. Four Rangers combined for 12 strikeouts led by Joshua Murphy and Caleb Pepper who had three Ks each.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Pine Creek Invitational
At Pine Creek Golf Course: Discovery Canyon took home the team title at the Pine Creek Invitational with a team score of 226 strokes, followed by Cheyenne Mountain (253), Rock Canyon (257), Doherty (291) and Air Academy (293).
The Thunder swept the top three places led by sophomore’s Emily Cheng and Lauren Jaworowski and senior Christina Cheng.
Emily Cheng took home the crown shooting two-over par 72 thanks in part to two birdies on the back nine. Jaworowski and Christina Cheng each shot 76, along with Lewis-Palmer's Kalai Hamlin. Cheyenne Mountain’s Ava Schroeder shot a 78 and Kaitlyn Park, a freshman from Pine Creek, shot an 81.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 10, Rampart 6
At Liberty: Brianna Jennings scored five goals for Rampart, but it wasn’t enough to get past district rival Liberty in a 4A South battle.
Delaney Geiersbach also scored for the Rams.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 5, Lewis-Palmer 1
Colorado Springs Christian 10, Florence 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 5, Salida 2
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: James Irwin clinched a commanding Pikes Peak conference win over Colorado Springs School 25-4, 25-28, 25-10 as the Jaguars enter the second half of the regular season having lost just three sets so far.