No. 5 Thomas MacLaren 3, No. 1 Denver Christian 2
At Denver Christian: Thomas MacLaren upset top-seeded Denver Christian in the Class 2A semifinals to punch its ticket to the program’s first state championship-game appearance.
The Highlanders will face No. 2 Crested Butte on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Switchback’s Weidner Field. Crested Butte blanked No. 3 Dawson School 6-0 Wednesday in the semifinals.
Thomas MacLaren scored in the first two minutes and took a 2-0 lead before Denver Christian tied it up before halftime. The Highlanders scored the game-winner with 6:40 remaining in regulation.
Thomas MacLaren will enter the state championship on a five-game winning streak, including an overtime win over Loveland Classical in the first round of the state tournament.
Crested Butte enters the state final with a 9-1-2 record.
CLASS 5A
No. 2 Fairview 2, No. 3 Liberty 1 (OT)
At Englewood High School: Liberty’s Chase Compton scored a second-half goal that gave the Lancers a one-goal lead for about a minute before Fairview tied it up, eventually forcing overtime in the 5A semifinal game. The Knights then scored in overtime to earn a trip to the 5A championship.
Fairview will face No. 16 Cherry Creek in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Switchbacks Weidner Field. The Bruins upset No. 4 Grandview 2-0 in the semifinals.
Liberty finishes the season 11-1, reaching the 5A semifinal for the first time in program history.
CLASS 4A
No. 5 Denver North 2, No. 8 Lewis-Palmer 1
At Legacy Stadium: The Rangers stuck first with a late goal in the first half, but Denver North scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of regulation to clinch a spot in the 4A championship game.
The Vikings will take on No. 2 Windsor for the crown. The Wizards defeated No. 3 Niwot 2-1.
Lewis-Palmer's season comes to an end in the program’s second-straight appearance in the state semifinal. The Rangers finished 10-3.