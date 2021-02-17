BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 88, Salida 59
At Salida: Junior Sam Howery scored his 1,000th career point and completed a triple-double along the way as St. Mary’s downed Salida in a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Howery scored 23 points, had 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his second triple-double of the season. Cyrus Hernandez scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates, and Luke Stockelman added 18. Freshman Max Howery scored 12 points and was close to clinching his first career double-double with nine rebounds. He also had six assists and five steals.
St. Mary’s remains undefeated and has defeated opponents by 28 or more points in seven of its eight games so far this season.
Air Academy 56, Pine Creek 41
At Air Academy: Air Academy trailed by two heading into the second half and came out with fire. The Kadets outscored Pine Creek 15-7 in the third quarter to gain a dominant lead, and finished with an 18-9 edge in the final frame.
Air Academy has rebounded from a two-game skid last week and has claimed two straight 5A/4A PPAC victories.
Pine Creek is 2-5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 65, Cheyenne Mountain 34
At Liberty: Liberty had three scorers finish in double figures as the Lancers took down Cheyenne Mountain in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
Sophomore Jacy Rohr led Liberty with 16 points and senior Taylor Gossage added 13. Freshman Jacie Bunck had 10 points, tying a season high.
The victory marked the end of a two-game skid in which Liberty (5-3, 4-2) lost by a combined seven points.
Cheyenne Mountain falls to 2-5.
Air Academy 53, Pine Creek 40
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek had a strong start against Air Academy, but after outsourcing the Kadets 14-10 in the first quarter, the Eagles ran out of steam. Air Academy (4-3, 3-1) held Pine Creek to nine points or less in each of the remaining quarters as they claimed a 5A/4A PPAC win over the Eagles (4-4, 2-3)
St. Mary’s 54, Salida 27
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s held a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but shifted into another gear before halftime, outscoring Salida 17-2 in the second quarter on the way to a 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
St. Mary’s is 7-1 and 5-1 in Tri-Peaks play.
Palmer Ridge 63, Lewis-Palmer 44
At Lewis-Palmer: Palmer Ridge outscored Lewis-Palmer 17-9 in the first and second quarters to build a sizable halftime lead during a 5A/4A PPAC Battle of Monument.
The Bears (7-2, 5-2) claimed their fourth straight win. Lewis-Palmer falls to 5-4 and 3-3 in the PPAC.