GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek handed Cheyenne Mountain its first loss of the season in a five-set 5A/4A PPAC battle. Cheyenne Mountain won sets one and four 25-13, 25-13. Pine Creek won sets two and three 25-15, 25-20 before claiming a 15-12 win in set five.
Amelia Nott led the Eagles with 14 kills and Sam Barnes had 11 kills and four blocks. Kira Cid had four aces and Abby Sweeney had three.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Emma Delich had nine kills while Sydney Morland, Kingsley Mason and Karlee Pinell had eight each. Morland had five blocks.
James Irwin 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0
At Banning Lewis: James Irwin won its fifth consecutive match and third straight sweep in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Banning Lewis.
Kya’ Willis led the Jaguars with eight kills and Gabby Liles had seven. James Irwin racked up 17 aces led by Breeana Noel with six. Liles had four and Jayla Higgs had four blocks.
Discovery Canyon 3, Colorado Springs Christian 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder claimed their fifth straight win in a nonconference sweep of CSCS.
Naomi Starr had seven kills to lead Discovery Canyon. Savanna Clawson, Addyson Mcarthur and Aaliyanna Codrington had five kills each. Kiley West had five aces and Sophia Boushell had three.
Doherty 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Doherty: After a close set one victory 26-24, Doherty settled in to defeat Vista Ridge 25-16, 25-12 in the next two sets for a 5A/4A PPAC sweep.
Madi Aldrich had 10 kills for Doherty. Maxine Esquivel and Kryssa Moerman had seven each. Delaney Gish and Joei Barela had three aces each and Moerman had five blocks.
Vista Ridge was led by Alexia Roberts and CeCe Johnson with six kills each.
Calhan 3, Brush 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: Theo Lawson scored a hat trick for Fountain Valley in its seventh straight win and fifth consecutive shutout.
Sophomore Kensei Asai earned the win in goal. Emmitt Sherer and Markus Zaba had an assist each.
Pine Creek 3, Air Academy 2
At Pine Creek: The Eagles won its fourth straight game in a close 5A/4A PPAC win over Air Academy.
Jett Neubacher scored both of Air Academy’s goals. Nate Van Keulen and Kameron Hooker each had an assist.
Lewis-Palmer 2, Palmer Ridge 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer won the Monument Derby with two second-half goals for a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Liberty 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Liberty scored twice in the first half of a 5A/4A PPAC clash with Cheyenne Mountain, proving to be enough to clinch the win as the Indians’ comeback fell short.
Eric Sung scored Cheyenne Mountain’s lone goal in the second half, assisted by John Arguello.
Sierra 2, Elizabeth 1