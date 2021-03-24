BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 1, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Baker Schultz netted the game-winning goal for Pine Creek in a close 5A/4A PPAC win over the Rangers.
Jackson Isaacs had an assist for the Eagles and Gabe Hull had five stops in the shutout win in goal.
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Three different Bears scored in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge, and sophomore Brayden Johnson claimed his second straight shutout of the season.
Brendan Fry, Bryce Foster and Cameron Brady scored for Palmer Ridge, and Johnson had five saves in goal.
Rampart 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At Rampart: Jason Goering and Ali Jodeh each had hat tricks in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Rampart had a 3-0 lead at halftime and scored six more in the second half. In addition to three goals Goering had two assists. Brayden Tester had a goal and two assists, Josh Leist and Sam Martinez also scored. Eli Bastiaansen had three helpers, Riley Opp had two and Chase Gerard also had an assist.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Discovery Canyon 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Rampart 2
At Rampart: Cheyenne Mountain came out on top of a back-and-forth 5A/4A PPAC battle, winning sets two, four and five.
Rampart won the first set 25-19 before the Indians bounced back for a 25-22 win in Set 2. The Rams won Set 3 25-15 before Cheyenne Mountain won 25-19 in Game 4, and followed with a 15-13 win in the fifth set.
Riley Simpson led the Rams with 25 kills. Nicole Phillips and Brielle Edwards had six each. Edwards also led the team with four aces. Izzy Starck had 40 assists.