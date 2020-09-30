CROSS COUNTRY
CSML Championships
At Monument Valley Park: Palmer swept the individual and team pennants at the CSML championships. Scott Prieve led the boys’ team with a winning time of 16:08.24, while Terrors took the top three spots in the girls’ race. Adele Havlick took first in 19:30.88, more than a minute ahead of teammate Faith Kelly in 20:40.28. Sophie McIntyre took third in 21:06.45.
Mesa Ridge’s Elizabeth Carlos placed fourth in 21:16.48, followed by three Coronado runners, Mel Sartain (5th, 21:20.92), Erin Gray (6th, 21:22.31) and Ella Huffor (7th, 21:40.04).
Coronado placed second in both the girls’ and boys’ team standings.
Zinabu Engstrom placed second for the Cougars in the boys’ race with a time of 16:26.48, followed by teammate Miles Medina in third (17:05.59).
Palmer’s Joe Lange (4th, 17:16.41) and Cisco Alvarez (5th, 17:39.65) followed to round out the top five finishers. Palmer’s top five runners placed in the top 12 with Max Pearson taking seventh in 17:59.5, and Brandon Bayer placing 12th with a time of 18:17.21.
BOYS’ GOLF
2020 City Championships
At Plum Creek Golf Club: Falcon’s Reese Knox claimed the City Championship with a 2-under par performance, beating Cheyenne Mountain’s Connor Moberly by one stroke.
Knox was 5-under approaching the final three holes, but a bogey on 16 and a double-bogey on 17 knocked him back to 2-under before parring the 18th.
Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling placed third, finishing 1-over par, followed by Cheyenne Mountain’s Thomas Herholtz, who tied for fourth with Lewis-Palmer’s Greg Lewis, shooting a 74.
Herholtz and Moberly’s efforts helped Cheyenne Mountain take the team title with ease, beating second-place team Pine Creek by 15 strokes.
Lewis-Palmer placed third, followed by Falcon and Palmer Ridge, respectively.
Coronado’s Noah Keller, Cheyenne Mountain’s Carter Surofchek and Chris Smith of Palmer Ridge tied for sixth, shooting a 76. Liberty’s Hayden Woelk followed in ninth with a 77, and Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford and Woodland Park’s Evan Cisneros tied for 10th, scoring a 78.
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 4, Palmer Ridge 3
At Air Academy: Air Academy walked off with a win over Palmer Ridge and an undefeated 5A/4A PPAC record to head into the postseason on a seven-game winning streak.
With two outs on the board and the bases loaded, Miliyah Winn hit a fly ball to left and reached base on an error as Alexys Blumenfeld came home for the win.
Winn finished with two RBIs to lead the Kadets (11-5, 10-0) and Mikayla Hancock had one. Brina Baysinger struck out eight batters through seven innings.
Palmer Ridge (10-6, 7-3) was led by Shayna McHugh, Brynn Short and Kahlan Fuller who had one RBI each.
Fountain-Fort Carson 12, Liberty 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Jenisah Mora and Shawnee Phillips had three RBIs each to lead Fountain-Fort Carson to a 5A/4A PPAC win over Liberty.
Mora was perfect at the plate hitting 4 for 4 and Alexis Alvarado struck out five batters on the way to her seventh straight win for the Trojans (11-4, 7-2).
Liberty’s Allison Davis was the only Lancer to be credited with an RBI. Lily Reinold had two hits for Liberty (3-13, 2-8). Angelina Whaley, Megan Dickinson and MacKenzie Krause had one hit each.
Rampart 11, Lewis-Palmer 7
At Rampart: Rampart batters hit three home runs in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Lewis-Palmer.
Jayda Randle led the Rams with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Brianna Hennings and Sydney Jones hit solo home runs. Tarin Thomas had three hits and two RBIs for Rampart (9-5, 6-3) and struck out three batters through 2.1 innings of work. Hanna Benoit pitched 4.2 innings and struck out two.
Lewis-Palmer (9-7, 4-5) closes out the regular season with five straight losses.
Vista Ridge 22, Discovery Canyon 11
At Discovery Canyon: Freshman Tatjana Harris led Vista Ridge in the circle and at the plate to help the Wolves collect a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Harris struck out eight batters through five innings and had three hits, including a home run to finish with a game-high five RBIs. She was aided by Nicole Garcia and Serenity Davis who had three RBIs each. Haley Hutter added two.
Garcia, Davis and Alisha Salazar also hit home runs for Vista Ridge (7-7, 4-4).
Discovery Canyon’s Stephani Debise hit a home run and led the Thunder (7-7, 7-2) with four RBIs. Isabelle Murphy and Lauren Davis had two RBIs each.
Pine Creek 18, Doherty 14
At Doherty: Pine Creek trailed by two heading into the top of the fifth inning, but scored 10 runs in the final three frames to clinch the team’s first 5A/4A PPAC win.
Madison Heiner and Alexis Klund led the Eagles (3-12, 0-9) with three RBIs each. Heiner hit 5 for 6 and Klund hit 4 for 5. Katherine Webb and Peyton Brown added two runs each.
Jasmine Costa and Ahmahnney Sago led the Spartans (0-14, 0-7) with three RBIs each, and Bailey Hoogenboon added two.