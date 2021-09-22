FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 9, Grandview 0
At Palmer Ridge: Senior Juliana Strickling’s two goals and an assist paved the way for the Bears to improve to 8-1-2 on the season.
Katie Miller also scored twice and Makenna West finished with a team-high 18 steals. Strickling and Hannah Miller each took seven of Palmer Ridge’s 43 shots on goal. Grandview only put one shot on goalie Lauren Halenkamp.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 2, Vista Ridge 0
At Palmer Ridge: Juniors Andres Sanchez and Drew Boldvich scored second-half goals to lift the Bears (4-4-1) over the Wolves. Mathew Vroom contributed an assist and Brayden Johnson made four saves in the shutout.
Vista Ridge was coming off its first win of the season against Coronado.
Doherty 3, Air Academy 2
At Doherty: The Spartans scored in the second overtime to remain undefeated through three straight games and reach 6-2-1 on the season.
Rampart 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At F-FC: The Rams (5-3-1) pushed the Trojans’ skid to five games.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Discovery Canyon 0
BOYS’ TENNIS
Air Academy 7, Discovery Canyon 0
At Air Academy: The Kadets made relatively quick work of Wednesday’s matchup and continued a string of recent success.
Javier Aznar Villagarcia improved to 13-2 on the campaign and handed Sean Bratkowsky his own second loss of the season at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Lewis-Palmer 5
At Lewis-Palmer: Cheyenne Mountain started to pull away in the fifth inning and evened its record at 8-8.
Gracie Hess hit a triple and Jaiden Dahl recorded three RBIs in defeat.
Air Academy 14, Liberty 0 (5 innings)
At Liberty: Sophomore Keely Lueckeman hit a home run and senior Abigail Litchfield added two — for four in four games — as Air Academy (9-4) cruised after its first consecutive losses of the season.
Rampart 11, Pine Creek 6
At Pine Creek: The Eagles couldn’t keep pace with the visiting Rams (5-9). Malaysia Schaffer homered for Rampart and Hanna Benoit registered a team-high three hits.