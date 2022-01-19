BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 67, Discovery Canyon 43
At Discovery Canyon: A big third quarter proved to be the difference for Palmer Ridge.
The Bears dropped 25 points out of the half after scoring 26 in the first two stanzas combined. Palmer Ridge was coming off back-to-back losses to Vista Ridge and Pueblo County.
Up next is a matchup with one of the state's best in Lewis-Palmer.
St. Mary’s 72, Manitou Springs 53
Air Academy 64, Fountain-Fort Carson 54
Vanguard 59, Woodland Park 54
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 42
Air Academy 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 45
Vanguard 64, Woodland Park 22
St. Mary’s 74, Manitou Springs 46
Pine Creek 41, Liberty 40
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Pine Creek 68, Air Academy 12
Cheyenne Mountain 72, Rampart 9
Liberty 40, Doherty 39