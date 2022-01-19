Wrestling 3.jpg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Palmer Ridge 67, Discovery Canyon 43

At Discovery Canyon: A big third quarter proved to be the difference for Palmer Ridge.

The Bears dropped 25 points out of the half after scoring 26 in the first two stanzas combined. Palmer Ridge was coming off back-to-back losses to Vista Ridge and Pueblo County.

Up next is a matchup with one of the state's best in Lewis-Palmer.  

St. Mary’s 72, Manitou Springs 53

Air Academy 64, Fountain-Fort Carson 54 

Vanguard 59, Woodland Park 54

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Palmer Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 42

Air Academy 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 45 

Vanguard 64, Woodland Park 22

St. Mary’s 74, Manitou Springs 46

Pine Creek 41, Liberty 40

BOYS’ WRESTLING 

Pine Creek 68, Air Academy 12

Cheyenne Mountain 72, Rampart 9

Liberty 40, Doherty 39