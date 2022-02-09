BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 86, Harrison 81
At Mesa Ridge: The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies hosted the Harrison Panthers and defended home court.
The Grizzlies moved to an 11-9 overall record and a 6-1 league record after Wednesday. Mesa Ridge pushed its win streak to four and is outscoring opponents 1,430-1,367. The Grizzlies have a 7-3 home record this season.
Harrison now has an overall record of 10-9 but drops to a losing league record (3-4). The Panthers are 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road this season. Harrison is outscoring opponents 1,222-1,156.
Palmer 66, Widefield 65
At Widefield: The Palmer Terrors survived a close one on the road against the Widefield Gladiators.
The Terrors won their second game in a row with the Wednesday night win. Palmer now sits with an overall record of 13-6 and a league record of 6-1. The Terrors are outscoring opponents 1,232-1,131.
The Gladiators were on a two-game win streak before the loss. Widefield dropped below .500 in both overall and league records (9-10 and 3-4). The Gladiators are being outscored by opponents 1,192-1,070.
The Classical Academy 46, Mitchell 42
At The Classical Academy: Even though held to two points in the first quarter, the TCA Titans were able to secure the win.
After the win, TCA improved its overall record to 7-11 and league record to 5-2. The Titans were coming off a loss from the previous game. Even with a winning league record, opponents are outscoring TCA 1,074-924.
The Mitchell Marauders continue to struggle, dropping their 13th game this season (5-13 overall). In league play, Mitchell stands at 1-6. The Marauders are playing close games, only being outscored by their opponents 1,072-965.
Cripple Creek-Victor 49, CSDB 21
Elizabeth 41, Sierra 28
Coronado 59, Canon City 30
Pine Creek 45, Pueblo West 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 73, Harrison 25
At Harrison: The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies routed the Harrison Panthers on Wednesday night.
The Panthers were led by senior Elizah Moya who came up with nine points on 3-11 from the field and 3-6 from the free-throw line. The senior also came up with 15 rebounds (five offensive and 10 defensive) and five assists.
Zaria Graham was second in scoring with eight points (4-12 shooting and 1-7 from the stripe). Nadia Turnipseed grabbed 10 rebounds, five steals, and four points. Ali’ah Barker also scored four points in the loss.
The Classical Academy 70, Mitchell 34
At Mitchell: The Classical Academy Titans were able to take care of business against the Mitchell Marauders.
Torrai Logan scored 16 points for Mitchell, making 7-of-16 field goals and 2-3 free throws. Logan also secured five rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Malaysia Smith scored eight (4-15), collected two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Cai Gunn led the Marauders on the glass with 10 rebounds (one offensive and nine defensive). Fatima Lopez made the only three-pointer for Mitchell (1-1) and finished with five points (2-3). Mya Dinwiddie scored two points and Jaziah Wells scored three.
Falcon 64, Sand Creek 63
At Falcon: The Falcon Falcons were able to fend off the visiting Sand Creek Scorpions after a 22-13 fourth quarter.
The Falcons secured the .500 overall record (10-10) and now have a winning league record (4-3). Falcon hauled a three-game losing streak with the win tonight. The Falcons are being outscored by their opponents 1,003-920.
The Scorpions dropped down to 6-13 overall but do not have a losing league record (3-3). Sand Creek was two points away from going on a two-game win streak and being over .500 in league play. The Scorpions are being outscored 1,118-1020 by opponents.
Peyton 64, Fountain Valley 14
Calhan 34, Colorado Springs School 31
Rampart 60, Discovery Canyon 46
Canon City 77, Coronado 16
Palmer 47, Widefield 21
Elizabeth 43, Sierra 28
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Chatfield 3
At Chatfield: The Cheyenne Mountain Red-tailed Hawks came out of the locker room ready to go as they scored six goals in the first period.
Drew Elwell opened the scoring for Cheyenne Mountain with an even-strength goal five minutes in. Denton Damgaard (assisted by Wyatt Furda and Philip Bramble) and Noah Bonnett followed with a goal each to extend the lead 3-0. Chatfield scored twice to cut the lead down to one. Cheyenne Mountain answered with three more goals, two from Nick Hallee (assisted by Weston Villers and Bonnett) and one from Bramble (assisted by Connor Frickey).
Kyle Wipper, Boston Crone, and Caleb Clark were responsible for all three of the Charger’s goals. In the first, Wipper (assisted by Crone and Clark) and Crone (assisted by Clark and Wipper) scored.
In the second period, Clark (assisted by Wipper and Crone) scored with 2:46 elapsed. Bonnett netted his second goal of the night minutes later. Neither team scored in the third.