BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 59, Windsor 40
At Fossil Ridge Tournament: Junior guard Caleb Kelley led a pack effort for the Wolves.
He scored a team-high 13 points as part of three double-digit scorers for the team. Windsor went all the way to the quarterfinals of last year's postseason as the top seed in 4A. After last year's 3-6 record in a shortened schedule, Vista Ridge's 2-0 start is a quick rebound.
Ralston Valley 72, Rampart 37
Peyton 56, Manitou Springs 17
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Manitou Springs 53, Peyton 45
At Manitou Springs: Seniors Alexia Vigil and Ashlyn Thomson had it going in a midweek matchup with the Panthers.
The Mustang duo had 22 and 20 points, respectively to lead the Mustangs to an opening win. 48 points were scored between the two teams in the second half.
Rock Canyon 59, Rampart 48
Mountain Vista 58, Liberty 55
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Falcon 66, Widefield 12
At Falcon: The Falcons kept things grounded Wednesday.
Each weight, outside of the 113 and 120-pound divisions went to Falcon by either fall or forfeit. Four of the wins came in less than 60 seconds. Landon Drury was the quickest at 18 seconds.
Mesa Ridge 57, Pueblo Centennial 24
Lewis-Palmer 46, Palmer Ridge 25
Doherty 48, Fountain-Fort Carson 36
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Palmer Ridge 33, Lewis-Palmer 6
Fountain-Fort Carson 6, Doherty 6