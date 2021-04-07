BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 1, Palmer Ridge 0
At Palmer Ridge: Caeden Bishop scored Pine Creek’s game-winning goal in the second half of a 5A/4A PPAC clash against Palmer Ridge. Sam Reynolds assisted the goal and Gabe Hull stood tall in net for the shutout win.
Liberty 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Liberty: Liberty retained its undefeated record with a 5A/4A PPAC shutout against Lewis-Palmer thanks to two second-half goals.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Vista Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain earned its fourth straight victory and third consecutive shutout in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge.
Eric Sung, Jack Hanson, Wade Jones and Luke DePeppe scored for Cheyenne Mountain. Hanson also had an assist while Nick DePeppe, Rainer Farmiga and Luke Blamires had an assist each.
Air Academy 1, Discovery Canyon 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Liberty: Liberty shocked Palmer Ridge by handing the Bears their first loss of the season in a 5A/4A PPAC win at home.
The Lancers took a 2-0 lead (25-23, 25-17), ending Palmer Ridge’s set winning streak at 24, before the Bears won Set 3 (25-14) to avoid the sweep. Liberty won the fourth and final set 25-11.
Tierney Barlow had 21 kills, three aces, four blocks and 12 digs for the Lancers. Sasha Elsner had 13 kills and three aces and Allie Rice had 35 assists and 12 digs.
Freshman Eva Larochelle had 11 kills for Palmer Ridge and Riley Anderson had nine kills and four aces.
Liberty has won four straight matches.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Liberty 0
At Palmer Ridge: A second-half goal lifted Palmer Ridge to a Colorado conference win over Liberty to remain unbeaten. The Bears are 3-0-2. Liberty is 4-2-1.