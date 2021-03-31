FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 6, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge held a 4-0 lead over Cheyenne Mountain after the first half, and scored two more in the second for another shutout win over the Indians to start the season 2-0-1.
Two weeks ago Palmer Ridge defeated Cheyenne Mountain 3-0 in the season opener.
Sophomores Katie Miller, Laine Satterlee, Natalie Jansky and Hannah Miller all scored for the Bears. Makenna West had a goal and four steals, and Juliana Strickling had a goal and an assist. Satterlee also had two assists.
Lauren Halenkamp earned her second shutout of the season, and second against Cheyenne Mountain.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Canon City 7, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Kyle Smith and Diego Aparicio had two goals each as Canon City took down Widefield in a 4A CMSL South shutout.
Trystan Archuleta, Gunnar Phillips and Cornelius Henderson also scored for the Tigers. Colton Mundy had two assists and Thomas Nordell earned the shutout in goal with two saves.
Thomas MacLaren 3, Ellicott 1
At Thomas MacLaren: Two second-half goals helped lift Thomas MacLaren to a 2A Black Forest win over Ellicott.
Michael Brophy, Matthew Zimmer and Alex Tsepelev had a goal and an assist each for the Highlanders, and Jeth Fogg earned his second win in goal.
Liberty 3, Pine Creek 2
At Pine Creek: Two second-half goals lifted Liberty to a 5A/4A PPAC win, handing Pine Creek its first loss of the year while the Lancers remain undefeated.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park claimed its fifth win, and fourth in straight sets in a 4A/5A CSML South victory over Mesa Ridge.
Trinity Mcabee had 11 kills to lead the Panthers and Kyla Wells had six. Sydney Roshek had six aces and 19 digs.