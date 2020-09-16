SOFTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 11, Cheyenne Mountain 8
At Cheyenne Mountain: In a back-and-forth battle which included six lead changes, Lewis-Palmer came out on top in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Lewis-Palmer, which boasts one of the highest-scoring offenses in the state, struggled to get its bats going, and faced a three-run deficit heading into the top of the seventh. But a two-RBI pop single by Lauren Phillips got the Rangers going in the seventh.
Ava Vander Weit singled to knock in two more runs and later scored on an error, and an RBI single by Grace Lendt added more breathing room.
Lendt, a freshman, also hit a solo home run early and pitched her way out of a number of bases-loaded situations to keep Lewis-Palmer (9-2, 4-1) in the game as the team’s bats warmed up.
Phillips and Landry Boone led the Rangers with three RBIs while Lendt and Vander Weit had two each. Lendt also struck out eight batters before making way for Makayla Ingram to close out the final two innings.
Cheyenne Mountain (6-6, 1-5) was led by Marissa Herndon and Kaleena Jones with two RBIs apiece. Lilliana Alvidrez, Weatherly Hall, Audry Frickey and Mackie Munsey had an RBI each.
Elizabeth 11, Falcon 1
At Elizabeth: Hanna Espinoza had two home runs and six RBIs, while Abby Hayes hit a dinger and earned the win in the circle, allowing just three hits as Elizabeth grabbed sole possession of first in 4A/3A CSML North as the only team undefeated in league play.
Two of Espinoza’s three hits were home runs. Hayes finished with three hits, while Kaelie Johnson and Elyssa Bain had two each. Abby Schleisman finished with two RBIs.
Falcon’s Savanah Massengill was responsible for Falcon’s only run.
Air Academy 14, Liberty 4
At Air Academy: Two big innings and solid pitching helped lift the Kadets over Liberty in a 5A/4A PPAC win as the Kadets remain undefeated in league play.
Brina Baysinger struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits through 5.1 innings of work as Air Academy (6-5, 5-0) took care of Liberty defensively. On the offensive side, Angela Smith led the team with five RBIs off three hits. Evelyn Daub knocked in two runs, and Maliyah Winn, Abby Litchfield and Ava Smith contributed one each.
Liberty’s Angelina Whaley led her team with a two-run home run. Allison Davis and Mackenzie Krouse also had an RBI for the Lancers (2-10, 1-5).
Discovery Canyon 21, Doherty 5
At Discovery Canyon: It took just three innings for Discovery Canyon to rack up 21 runs off 10 hits as five Thunder batters had multiple RBIs.
Kameran Randolph led DCC (6-4, 6-1 5A/4A PPAC) with a pair of home runs, finishing with four RBIs, and Stephani Debise added three. Isabelle Murphy, Alex Garcia and Celestyn Webber each had two RBIs.
But Doherty’s Ahmahnney Sago had the highlight of the day with a grand slam in the top of the third. Doherty is still searching for its first win.
Rampart 13, Pine Creek 0
At Rampart: Amaya Randle and Brianna Jennings had four RBIs each and Jennings was a single away from hitting for the cycle as Rampart took down Pine Creek in a 5A/4A PPAC game.
Marissa Manzanares, Train Thomas and Jayda Randle also contributed a run each. Thomas earned the win in the circle through four innings of work.
Pine Creek’s Peyton Brown led the Eagles at the plate with two hits. Lucy Hamon, Emma Harrell and Madison Heiner hit .500 on the day.
Fountain-Fort Carson 13, Vista Ridge 10
At Vista Ridge: Vista Ridge found a spark in the bottom of the seventh facing an eight-run deficit and brought five across in an attempted comeback, but fell just short.
Torie Bass led the Trojans with two hits and three RBIs. Jenisah Mora, Aleah Ellis and Julia Anzaldua had two RBIs each. Hailey Calhoun and Alexis Alvarado combined for five strikeouts in the win.
Sage Hamilton led the Wolves with four RBIs and Serenity Davis added two.
Mesa Ridge 13, Widefield 0
At Widefield Community Center: Mesa Ridge’s Ariadna Martinez hit a home run and a grand slam, while Isabella "Bella" Quintana pitched a two-hit shutout through five innings as the Grizzlies dominated Widefield, rebounding from the team’s first 4A/3A CSML South loss Tuesday.
Martinez finished with seven RBIs to lead Mesa Ridge (10-2, 7-1). Quintana also had two hits and two RBIs. Aubree Krupp, Emily Arellano, Lucia Quintana and Cheyenne Walker knocked in a run each.
Robyn Foster and Macy Roth were the only batters to register a hit for Widefield (5-5, 4-3).