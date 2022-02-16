GIRLS’ SWIMMING
5A Swim and Dive Finals
At Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center (VMAC): Lewis-Palmer came in with a pair of standout divers and left with two top-10 finishes. Seniors Dahlia Allen and Ashley Griffith sat near the top of rankings list beforehand and showed why.
The former finished second behind Arvada West's Geneva Pauly by a mere 8.6 points. The latter, after sitting in the top-five until the finals, finished seventh. She was less than six points out of fourth place, though, in the leaderboard's crowded apex.
Sophomore Erin Bynes, who also made the finals, finished 19th after qualifying in the PPAC championships — the final event of the regular season.
"I really don't look at the other divers, I just focus on ours," coach Alan Arata said. "When we had three make the finals, that was really big. I don't coach to win a state title — I just coach for perfection on every dive."
Allen came in with the highest 11-dive score during the regular season but faced a tough road for first place. Heading into the final dive, she was behind Pauly by 68.60 and nearly caught her, capturing a 60 in her final attempt.
"It was definitely stressful — I think I got in my head a little bit," Allen said. "I know on the last dive, I did what I could. I tried my best. This year, it was my last meet, which was definitely different."
Allen and Griffith will head off to their respective college programs, while coach Arata departs, as well, after seeing the two's careers through until the end before he stepped away.
Between the lanes, freshman Abigail Perry placed second in the 200-yard freestyle. She finished just over a second behind Fairview's Karolina Bank. She also placed third in the 500-yard freestyle to cap off a standout freshman campaign.
She, along with the three divers, were a big reason Lewis-Palmer stayed in the top-10 all night. Senior Sydney McKenzie clinched the 10th-place finish with her second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Doherty senior Ana Rojas finished third in the 100-yard freestyle, with her time also falling just over a second behind first place. She capped off her individual night with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke after finishing only .4 seconds behind the winner in a jumbled heat.
The Spartans finished 18th in the 5A team standings.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Banning Lewis Academy 55, Ellicott 38
Discovery Canyon 69, Rampart 47
Vista Ridge 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 36
Doherty 71, Air Academy 53
Lewis-Palmer 70, Pine Creek 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 91, Florence 24
Ellicott 57, Banning Lewis Academy 17
Woodland Park 54, Manitou Springs 53
Fountain-Fort Carson 67, Palmer Ridge 47