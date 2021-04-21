No. 8 Lewis-Palmer 4, No. 9 Standley Lake 1
At Don Breese Stadium: Lewis-Palmer struck early and often in a first-round win over Standley Lake. The Rangers were on the board in the second minute thanks to Charles Holland, who drew the Gator goalkeeper David Crosby out of the box and shot into a wide-open net.
Ethan Mann headed in the Rangers’ second six minutes later, and scored again off a corner in the 25th minute. Cole Mooney scored early in the second half after his shot ricocheted off the goalie, the far post and into the net.
Lewis-Palmer advances to the state quarterfinals to face either No. 1 Battle Mountain or No. 16 Montrose on Saturday. Battle Mountain and Montrose play their first-round game on Thursday.
No. 2 Windsor 6, No. 15 Mesa Ridge 0
At Windsor: Mesa Ridge’s season came to an end in the first round of the Class 4A state soccer tournament. The Wizards scored three goals in the first and second half on the way to a first-round win over the Grizzlies. Windsor moves on to play either No. 7 Pueblo West or No. 10 Erie in the quarterfinals.
Mesa Ridge concludes the season 6-3.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Liberty 1
At Liberty: Pine Creek closed out 5A/4A PPAC competition with a win over Liberty, winning the first and second sets 25-23, 26-24 before the Lancers took the third 25-16. Pine Creek closed out the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.
Hailey Aigner led the Eagles with 11 kills, four aces and three blocks. Amelia Nott had eight kills, and Sam Barnes had seven kills and six blocks. Nott and Mikayla Hinton had four blocks each and Abby Sweeney had 28 assists.
James Irwin 3, Buena Vista 0
At James Irwin: James Irwin ended a four-game losing skid with a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Buena Vista in straight sets, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10.
St. Mary’s 3, Florence 0
At Florence: St. Mary’s earned a quick 3A Tri-Peaks win over Florence with three set wins by the same score of 25-10.
Jillian Kellick had 10 kills to lead the Pirates. Kyla Barrett and Emma White had six kills and five aces each.
Air Academy 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Air Academy won its third straight match and concluded 5A/4A PPAC play with a win over Lewis-Palmer.
The Kadets won the first set 25-10 before the Rangers battled back to win the second 25-21, but Air Academy closed it out 25-17, 25-14 for the four-set win.
Freshman Kiley Gennerman led the Rangers with five kills. Amya Speller, Cassidy Werner and Hope Esposito had four kills each. Werner had four blocks and Kendall Burnett had three.
Vanguard 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0