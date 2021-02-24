GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 48, Palmer 39
At Palmer: Harrison faced a five-point deficit to Palmer heading into the fourth quarter of a CSML-South rivalry game, and after falling to the Terrors in overtime early this month, Harrison aimed to clinch this win in regulation.
Senior Amyah Moore had 25 of her team’s 28 points at the end of the third quarter, and got a boost from her teammates in the fourth to help Harrison close it out and clinch the nine-point win.
Elizah Moya sank a pair of 3-pointers for Harrison in the fourth, and Faith Thornton and Brianna Kessack had two points each to help the Panthers (4-6, 2-5) outscore Palmer 20-6 in the final eight minutes. Moore finished with 35 points and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.
Palmer (2-5, 1-4) was led by Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo with 13 points and freshman Leah Martinez had 14 rebounds.
Falcon 54, Elizabeth 36
At Elizabeth: After trailing the Cardinals by two heading into the second quarter, Falcon outscored Elizabeth 18-3 before halftime on the way to a CSML-North win.
Hannah Burg led the Falcons with 17 points and Billie Fiore scored 14. Both had five steals each.
Falcon has already clinched the 4A CMSL-North championship with an undefeated record, and will close out league play next week against Mitchell.
The Classical Academy 83, Sand Creek 41
Sierra 67, Mitchell 34
Canon City 40, Coronado 12
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 58, Mesa Ridge 48
At Mesa Ridge: Harrison started slowly, allowing Mesa Ridge to take a four-point lead after the first, but erased the deficit by halftime, heading into the break knotted at 27. The Panthers (5-6, 4-4) capped the CSML-South win by outscoring the Grizzlies (4-6, 2-5) 31-21 in the second half.
Sierra 71, Mitchell 39
At Mitchell: Sierra got off to an incredible start, outscoring Mitchell 31-8 in the first quarter on the way to a 4A CSML-North win, marking the team’s first victory of the season.
Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola led the Stallions with 32 points, a season high, and had five rebounds and four steals. Demarion Cooks, D’andre Rodriquez and Josiah Bean had eight points each for Sierra (1-5, 1-3).
Mitchell falls to 1-6 and is winless in CSML play.
Calhan 51, Swallows Charter 44
At Calhan: Calhan earned its third-straight victory with a nonleague win over Swallows Charter Academy.
Palmer 58, Widefield 53
Elizabeth 78, Falcon 77
Thomas MacLaren 65, Kiowa 17
Coronado 64, Canon City 51
Cheyenne Mountain 75, Vanguard 55
Sand Creek 56, The Classical Academy 41
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
Lewis-Palmer claimed the team title at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational with 753 points, followed by Rampart with 626, Cheyenne Mountain (528), Discovery Canyon (439.5) and Coronado (251.5).
Rampart’s Lindsey Immel broke a PPAC record in the 50 free with a time of 23.96, beating the former record of 24.12 set in 2016. She also won the 100 free in 52.32.
Caroline Bricker of Cheyenne Mountain broke the pool and PPAC record in the 200 and 500 free. Bricker won the 500 free with a time of 4:59.29, beating the record by nearly four seconds, and had a 21-second gap between second-place finisher Lindsee Newman of Lewis-Palmer. She also toppled a 10-year pool record in the 200 free with a time of 1:50.41, and broke a three-year long PPAC record.
Rampart’s Maggie Buckley also set records in the diving competition with a final score of 575.5, shattering the 2018 pool and PPAC record by 75 points.
Katie McClelland was a two-time winner for Lewis-Palmer, winning the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.89, though she shared that title with teammate Sydney McKenzie, who clocked in with the exact same time. The two touched the wall more than 11 seconds ahead of the field. McClelland also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.43.
Pine Creek Invitational
Pine Creek claimed the team title at its home invitational with 570 points, followed by Air Academy in second with 390, and Doherty in third with 352. Liberty placed fourth (286) followed by Palmer (268).
Pine Creek’s Amaya Porter and Morgan Nielsen won a pair of individual events for the Eagles. Porter won the 50 and 200 freestyle in 25.08 and 54.69, respectively, while Nielsen claimed the 200 and 500 free. Nielsen touched the wall in 2:00.96 in the 200 and 5:26.82 in the 500 with Doherty swimmers on her tail. Ella Adler finished second in the 200 free in 2:01.92 and Spartan freshman Audrey Vannelli finished the 500 free in 5:27.30.
Adler also placed second behind Porter in the 100 with a time of 55.48, and Vannelli placed second in the 200 IM (2:14.11) behind Pine Creek freshman Izzy Burton, who won the event in 2:13.64.
Doherty’s Ana Rojas was a two-time winner, claiming victory in the 100 butterfly in 56.16, more than six seconds ahead of the field, and won the 100 back (55.49), beating Pine Creek’s Burton by four seconds.
Liberty’s Ashley Van Millian won the dive competition with a final score of 381.3.
ICE HOCKEY
Chaparral 3, Doherty 2
Colorado Academy 4, Rampart 1