BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 88, La Junta 51
At La Junta: Sam Howery had a triple-double in a 3A Tri-Peaks win for St. Mary’s with a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.
Luke Stockelman scored 23 points for the Pirates. Cyrus Hernandez had 11 and Max Howery scored 10. Everett Ellis added nine.
St. Mary’s remains undefeated with two games left in the regular season.
Doherty 80, Liberty 62
At Liberty: Doherty outscored Liberty 21-13 in the second quarter to gain a comfortable edge over the Lancers on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Liberty was led by Jordan McKay with 27 points, Landen Dvorsky had 16 and Josiah Sewell added 10.
Colorado Springs Christian 71, Atlas Prep 45
Rampart 80, Palmer Ridge 45
Banning Lewis Academy 68, Vanguard 59
Manitou Springs 76, Woodland Park 45
Calhan 53, Golden View Classical 48
Ellicott 69, James Irwin 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Lewis-Palmer 43
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After being outscored 12-8 before halftime, Fountain-Fort Carson came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Rangers 18-9 on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Torie Bass was the only Trojan to reach double figures, scoring 23 points. She also had a team-high five steals and five rebounds.
Freshman Kiera Mitchel had seven points for the Trojans. Kris Ola and Mackenzie Patterson had five each.
Air Academy 55, Cheyenne Mountain 31
At Air Academy: Air Academy jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter, and outscored the Indians 15-9 before halftime as the Kadets jumped back into the winning column with a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Caitlin Kramer led Air Academy with 17 points, Brianna Sealy had 15.
St. Mary’s 67, La Junta 32
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s bounced back from a loss to Vanguard with a dominant performance over La Junta in a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Ellie Hartman led the Pirates with 26 points and Payton Kutz scored 17. Freshman Maeve Salveson had 10 points for St. Mary’s.
Columbine 48, Falcon 34
At Falcon: Falcon suffered its first loss of the season in a nonleague matchup against Class 5A Columbine. The Rebels held Falcon to just nine points in the first half, all the while building a comfortable lead.
Hannah Burg led Falcon with 13 points, Billie Fiore scored seven.
Falcon will close out the regular season with a nonconfernece game against Canon City on Thursday.
Discovery Canyon 47, Vista Ridge 35
Manitou Springs 57, Woodland Park 36
Doherty 62, Liberty 30
Vanguard 93, Banning Lewis Academy 11