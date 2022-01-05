GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Doherty 30, Mesa Ridge 24
At Doherty: The Spartans are a top-10 team according to OnTheMat and a big reason is the power of 100-pound competition, Katey Valdez.
She won by fall Wednesday to continue a standout season that has her ranked as the top wrestler in her weight class. Since the start of 2021, she's 22-5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 80, Discovery Canyon 46
At Discovery Canyon: The Lancers had trouble pulling away after two quarters but used a second-half surge to clinch the win.
In the final 16 minutes, Liberty outscored the Thunder 55-20 and ended a two-game losing streak to end 2021. Despite being 5-5, Liberty has outscored opponents 612-578.
Vanguard 44, Colorado Springs Christian School 38
At Vanguard: The Coursers went cold in the third quarter but used their own defensive blockage to overcome it.
Vanguard held the Lions to two points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth. Last year's slate saw the team go 15-1. While the Coursers have already lost two through five games this year, they're beginning to find footing on the back of leading scorer, junior Juliana Garcia.
Coronado 48, Lewis-Palmer 43
At Coronado: At one point, the Cougars held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter over the Rangers thanks to an 11-0 run to open the stanza.
Lewis-Palmer fought back but couldn't find the final points to overtake Coronado. The Cougars moved to 4-6 with the win, while the Rangers sit at 6-5 now. It was only their second loss in their last six games.
Frederick 66, Harrison 24
Manitou Springs 56, James Irwin 37
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 65, Vanguard 43
Palmer 76, Cheyenne Mountain 71
Manitou Springs 73, James Irwin 36
Frederick 79, Harrison 65
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Lewis-Palmer 63, Rampart 12
Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Widefield 36
