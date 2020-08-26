BOYS’ GOLF
Pueblo Centennial Invitational
At Walking Stick Golf Course: Cheyenne Mountain’s Kale Parthen and Brad Helton both scored under par to help the Indians to another team victory at the Centennial Invitational.
Parthen and Helton both finished at 1-under par 72, while Kaden Ochsendorf scored +3 to finish in a tie for fifth.
The Indians completed the invitational with a team score of 297, 14 strokes ahead of the second-place team, Pueblo West, and marked the team’s third invitational win so far this season.
SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 12, Liberty 0 (4 innings)
At Discovery Canyon: Thunder freshman Mallory Wilson earned the win in the circle and hit her first varsity home run as Discovery Canyon claimed a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Liberty.
Junior Sidney Bankston had three RBIs and freshman Kassidy Randolph had two for Discovery Canyon (2-1, 2-0).
In four innings, Wilson struck out five batters and allowed just two hits. MacKenzie Kruse and Faith Evans were the only Lancers to register a hit in the loss as Liberty searches for its first win.
Palmer Ridge 12, Fountain-Fort Carson 5