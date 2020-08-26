5d55b29453897.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

BOYS’ GOLF

Pueblo Centennial Invitational

At Walking Stick Golf Course: Cheyenne Mountain’s Kale Parthen and Brad Helton both scored under par to help the Indians to another team victory at the Centennial Invitational.

Parthen and Helton both finished at 1-under par 72, while Kaden Ochsendorf scored +3 to finish in a tie for fifth.

The Indians completed the invitational with a team score of 297, 14 strokes ahead of the second-place team, Pueblo West, and marked the team’s third invitational win so far this season.

SOFTBALL

Discovery Canyon 12, Liberty 0 (4 innings)

At Discovery Canyon: Thunder freshman Mallory Wilson earned the win in the circle and hit her first varsity home run as Discovery Canyon claimed a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Liberty.

Junior Sidney Bankston had three RBIs and freshman Kassidy Randolph had two for Discovery Canyon (2-1, 2-0).

In four innings, Wilson struck out five batters and allowed just two hits. MacKenzie Kruse and Faith Evans were the only Lancers to register a hit in the loss as Liberty searches for its first win.

Palmer Ridge 12, Fountain-Fort Carson 5