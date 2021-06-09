BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 11, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers closed out a 13-3 regular-season campaign with a combined no-hitter against Pueblo County in a nonconference win.
Joshua Murphy and Maxwell Randis combined for nine strikeouts in five no-hit innings. Murphy had five strikeouts in three innings and Randis had four. Matt Rhoades led the Rangers at the plate with four RBIs and hit a home run. Mick Kazlausky and Tommy Fiocchi had two RBIs each, Randis knocked in one run and Daulton Johnson hit 3 for 3.
GIRLS’ GOLF
4A-1 Regionals
At Country Club of Colorado: Discovery Canyon won the 4A-1 Regional with a team score of 230, beating second-place Durango by 42 strokes thanks to top-10 finishes from all four golfers. Cheyenne Mountain placed third with a score of 286, followed by Air Academy (308).
Thunder sophomore Emily Cheng won the individual region title finishing 2-over par. Cheng was trailing Pueblo South’s Zoey Rodriguez by three strokes heading into the 16th hole, but Rodriguez shot a double bogey on the 16th and bogeyed the 17th while Cheng shot par on 16 and birdied the 17th to take the lead.
DC’s Christine Cheng placed third shooting a 77 followed by Lewis-Palmer's Kalai Hamlin in fourth (79). Lauren Jaworowski of Discovery Canyon took fifth (80) and Air Academy’s Kya Shatzer placed sixth (81). Milan Katalin of Cheyenne Mountain placed eighth (87) and Discovery Canyon’s Mea Song-Lew tied for ninth, shooting a 91.
Ava Schroeder and Kaylee Moon of Cheyenne Mountain, Sarah Bentley and Annabelle Flores of Mesa Ridge and Canon City’s Abrianna Lippis all qualified for the 4A state tournament.
3A-1 Regionals
At Hollydot Golf Course: Manitou Springs’ Sierra Dooley and Tyler Parratt tied for 11th, shooting 103 at the 3A-1 regionals to qualify for the state tournament.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Lewis-Palmer 13, Mullen 11
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers won their ninth straight game in a 5A-1 win, handing Mullen its first conference loss of the season. Lewis-Palmer can clinch the league title and an undefeated regular season against Pine Creek on Friday.
Air Academy 17, Conifer 9
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 5, Sand Creek 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 108, Air Academy 68
At Air Academy: Pine Creek’s Reid Gilbert and Michael Ashton won two individual events and Air Academy’s Dakota Kinder took home two wins as Pine Creek claimed a 5A/4A Pikes Peak win over the Kadets.
Gilbert won the 200 and 500 freestyle in 1:51.57 and 5:05.17, respectively. Gilbert beat Air Academy’s Henry Stockton by six seconds in the 200 free, and had a 12-second gap over Stockton in the 500.
Ashton won the 100 free in 50.62 and won the 100 back in 55.77 — nine seconds ahead of the field. Air Academy’s Kinder won the 200 IM in 2:09.9 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.3.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Coronado 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Coronado claimed its fourth straight win in a nonconference victory over Cheyenne Mountain. The Cougars took a 2-0 lead, winning the first two sets 25-20, 28-26, respectively, before Cheyenne Mountain bounced back with a 25-21 win in Set 3. Coronado closed out the four-set victory 25-14.
Brady Dastrup led the Cougars with 13 kills and three aces. Ty Heater had seven kills and Keenan Daly had six kills, an ace and six blocks.
Coronado closes out the regular season on Friday against James Irwin.