BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Discovery Canyon 66, Mountain Range 49

At Mountain Range: Last year's losing trend didn't sit well with the Thunder. 

They've come out storming this year, putting up four consecutive wins to begin the season — besting last year's three wins already. Senior Ethan Smith and Trent Pasvogel are both averaging nearly 20 points a game to lead the way. 

Air Academy 63, Palmer 41

Doherty 46, Pueblo West 34

Vista Ridge 54, Legacy 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Arvada West 62, Sand Creek 40

ICE HOCKEY

Castle View 8, Lewis-Palmer 2

BOYS’ WRESTLING

Pine Creek 62, Lewis-Palmer 13

Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Pueblo Centennial 30

GIRLS’ WRESTLING

Mesa Ridge 18, Coronado 6

At Coronado: Maggie Marjerrison, Caylen Hoing and Bella Cross all tallied wins en route to a Grizzlies win. All three came by pin for Mesa Ridge. 

Coronado's Jessica Farmer was able to capture a pin over Mesa Ridge's Hailey Luna to narrow the deficit. 

Vista Ridge 39, Discovery Canyon 12