BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 66, Mountain Range 49
At Mountain Range: Last year's losing trend didn't sit well with the Thunder.
They've come out storming this year, putting up four consecutive wins to begin the season — besting last year's three wins already. Senior Ethan Smith and Trent Pasvogel are both averaging nearly 20 points a game to lead the way.
Air Academy 63, Palmer 41
Doherty 46, Pueblo West 34
Vista Ridge 54, Legacy 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Arvada West 62, Sand Creek 40
ICE HOCKEY
Castle View 8, Lewis-Palmer 2
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Pine Creek 62, Lewis-Palmer 13
Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Pueblo Centennial 30
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Mesa Ridge 18, Coronado 6
At Coronado: Maggie Marjerrison, Caylen Hoing and Bella Cross all tallied wins en route to a Grizzlies win. All three came by pin for Mesa Ridge.
Coronado's Jessica Farmer was able to capture a pin over Mesa Ridge's Hailey Luna to narrow the deficit.
Vista Ridge 39, Discovery Canyon 12