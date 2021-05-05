At Wednesday’s legislative council meeting, the Colorado High School Activities Association approved a sixth classification in basketball for the 2022-24 cycle, but voted down a measure that would create a 6A classification for football.
The 6A basketball measure was voted on by the CHSAA committee in February, but needed a successful vote by the legislative council to be approved. The state previously had six basketball classifications in 1990-94.
BASEBALL
Palmer Ridge 8, The Classical Academy 7
At TCA: Palmer Ridge scored five runs in the top of the sixth to overcome a three-run deficit and take the lead. TCA brought a run across in the bottom of the seventh to threaten the Bears’ lead, but the comeback fell short as Palmer Ridge claimed a season-opening nonconference win.
Austin Rees was 3-for-3 with three RBIs including two doubles. Christian Palmer and Tate Gargasz split time on the mound with two strikeouts each.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 1, Palmer Ridge 0
At Air Academy: Capri Dewing scored the lone goal for Air Academy in the second half of a season-opening 4A Pikes Peak victory over Palmer Ridge.
Rampart 1, Lewis-Palmer 0 (OT)
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Rampart 93, Pine Creek 81
At Rampart: Seth Shyrock and Alec Kutsner each won two individual events for Rampart as the Rams defeated Pine Creek.
Shyrock won the 200 IM with a time of 2:05.40 - nine seconds ahead of the field. He also won the 500 free in 5:11.68 with a five-second margin. Kutsner, a sophomore, won the 50 free in 23.45 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.85.
Pine Creek’s Reid Gilbert won the 100 butterfly in a close battle with Rampart’s Abraham Vargas. Gilbert touched the wall in 55.14 with Vargas on his heels in 55.69. Gilbert placed second behind Shyrock in the 500 free with a time of 5:16.05.