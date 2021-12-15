Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA)
Rhonda Blanford-Green, commissioner of CHSAA, is set to step down following this school year’s action.
Green will retire as an inductee into the Colorado Sports Hall-of-Fame. In a letter to the organization, she thanked those in the department who played a key role in overcoming COVID’s hurdles.
"I could not have lead the Association these last years but especially these past eighteen months without your unwavering support and trust," Green wrote. "Together, we walked the walk of the true mission and the 'why' of (CHSAA)."
The process of finding Green’s replacement will be up to the presidents and Board of Directors. She has already offered to help in any ways the search may need.
Green will finalize her five-year stint running CHSAA June 30, 2022. Associate commissioner Tom Robinson will be retiring during the same period.
He was with the organization for 20 years after attending Regis Jesuit and subsequently Colorado State.
“I’ve met so many great people along the way,” Robinson wrote. “The CHSAA, a unique set of people dedicated to education-based activities and athletics, made my life fuller and more whole.”
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 100, Fort Lupton 18
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Pine Creek 63, Palmer Ridge 12
Liberty 45, Air Academy 27