BASEBALL
Elizabeth 3, Golden 2
At Golden: Elizabeth clinched a walk-off nonconference win over Golden, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh after the Demons took a 2-1 lead at the top of the inning.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Discovery Canyon 8
At Cheyenne Mountain: Trailing Cheyenne Mountain by nine, Discovery Canyon found the gas to score seven runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback in a 4A Pikes Peak loss to Cheyenne Mountain.
Sophomore Jace Eslinger had two hits, including a home run, and knocked in five runs. Denton Damgaard hit two doubles and had three RBIs and Ben Myers hit a solo home run for Cheyenne Mountain.
On the mound, Brad Helton dealt seven strikeouts in five innings and allowed one earned run.
Hunter Lindell led the Thunder with three hits and two RBIs. Austin Weller had two hits and an RBI.
Rampart 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 8
At Rampart: Fountain-Fort Carson led Rampart 6-0 midway through the fourth inning, but Rampart found a spark to bring across four runs in the bottom of the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth in a come-from-behind 4A Pikes Peak win over the Trojans.
John Case had two RBIs for Fountain-Fort Carson and Andrew Bailey had six strikeouts in four innings.
Lewis-Palmer 14, Pine Creek 9
At Pine Creek: Lewis-Palmer had back-to-back five-run innings late in a 4A Pikes Peak clash with Pine Creek as the Rangers clinched their third straight win.
Justin Hudson and Cooper Ciesielski hit two home runs each for Lewis-Palmer, with Ciesielski batting in seven total runs, and Hudson responsible for five. Joshua Murphy had five strikeouts through three innings and Caleb Pepper and Maxwell Randis split six Ks through four innings.
Air Academy 10, Doherty 1
Dolores Huerta 16, Ellicott 15
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 6, Rye 5, OT
At Thomas MacLaren: Annie Brown and Kadence Christensen scored two goals each in a season-opening 2A Black Forest win over Rye in overtime.
Thomas MacLaren overcame a two-goal deficit after trailing Rye 3-1 at halftime, and scored four goals in the second half.
Brown had two assists and Christensen had one. Elena Withrow had a goal and two helpers and Carissa Hoppe had a goal and an assist for the Highlanders. Lexi Sharp had 16 saves in goal.
Falcon 4, Sand Creek 3
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Colorado Springs Christian School: CSCS claimed its first win of the season in a straight-set Pikes Peak conference win over Fountain-Fort Carson, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.
Caleb Stockton had 11 kills and two aces to lead the Lions.