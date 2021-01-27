Boys’ Basketball
Woodland Park 71, Mitchell 43
At Woodland Park: After battling with Mitchell through the first quarter with a slight edge over the Marauders, Woodland Park outscored Mitchell 48-24 for a dominant nonconference win to kick off the 2021 season.
Sonny Ciccarelli led the Panthers with 16 points and Ryan Mendoza added 15, shooting a perfect 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to help Woodland Park hit 13 3-pointers. Wyatt Faye also finished in double figures with 11 points and was 3 for 3 on 3-point attempts.
Valor Christian 66, Air Academy 50
At Air Academy: Air Academy was outscored 40-25 in the first half, and kept it closer throughout the second, but the damage was already done as Valor Christian claimed a nonconference win over the Kadets.
Harrison 65, Discovery Canyon 51
Lewis-Palmer 56, Widefield 47
Palmer Ridge 57, Pueblo County 47
Girls’ Basketball
Discovery Canyon 45, Harrison 41
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon bounced back from a slow first half to outscore Harrison 32-21 in the second half to claim a season-opening win over the Panthers.
Palmer Ridge 53, Pueblo County 29
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge jumped out to a good lead, with a 17-10 edge after the first quarter, and only got better from there, holding Pueblo County to fewer than 10 points per quarter the rest of the way. The Bears outscored the Hornets 23-10 through the second and third to claim a decisive season-opening victory.
Mia Womack led the Bears with 19 points, and freshman Kylie Mayer added nine. Sophomore Natali Volk led Palmer Ridge with 12 rebounds and Rylie McMullen had three blocks. Ten Palmer Ridge players scored at least a field goal in the win.
Mesa Ridge 42, Pueblo Central 31
At Pueblo Central: It was a back-and-forth battle through the first half with neither team making big offensive strides, but Mesa Ridge found a spark in the second half, outscoring Pueblo Central 33-24 to open the season 1-0.
Falcon 46, Lewis-Palmer 34
At Falcon: Falcon had three players finish in double figures as it took down Lewis-Palmer in a nonconference season opener.
Led by Billie Fiore with 18 points, followed by Kilee Wood and Hannah Burg with 12 points each, Falcon used a high-scoring fourth quarter to clinch the win. The Falcons scored nine points in each of the first three quarters before adding 19 in the final eight minutes. They also held Lewis-Palmer to just 13 points in the second half after the Rangers notched 21 in the first 16 minutes.
Falcon had six blocks and 16 steals in the season opener. Fiore led the team with six steals and six rebounds. Wood also had six boards and Burg had five steals.
Sierra 51, Cheyenne Mountain 44
At Sierra: Cheyenne Mountain and Sierra kicked it into high gear in the second half after both teams were held to fewer than 15 points through the first two quarters.
The Stallions ended up on top outscoring Cheyenne Mountain 38-30 in the final 16 minutes.
Despite the loss, Cheyenne Mountain had three scorers finish in double figures, led by sophomore Alena San Augustin with 16 points. Anila Owens and Sophie Trunnell each had a double-double. Owens scored 11 points and led the team with 16 rebounds, and Trunnell added 10 points and 10 boards.
Chaparral 57, Rampart 28
At Rampart: Chaparral held Rampart to fewer than 10 points in each quarter as the Wolverines claimed a dominant nonconference win.
Palmer 39, Pueblo South 37
James Irwin 39, Atlas Prep 27
Regis Jesuit 55, Doherty 51
Boys’ Wrestling
Cheyenne Mountain 59, Fountain-Fort Carson 12
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Cheyenne Mountain collected three pins and a technical fall in a dominant season-opening win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Nicholas Grizales had the fastest pin with a 41-second win at 126 pounds. Patrick Ransom was not far behind with a pin in 51 seconds at 120. Andrew Gutsy pinned his 145-pound opponent in 3:36 and Jake Boley earned a 17-2 technical fall in 3:15 at 220.
Dominick Padilla (113, 8-2), Jonathan Schacht (132, 8-2) and Chase Johnson (138, 8-1) earned decisions for Cheyenne Mountain, and Raife Manjarrez earned a tight 9-5 win at 152 pounds over Eliezer Rivera.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Devin McFarlane pinned his 160 opponent Ezra Mabe in 5:55 for the Trojans’ lone match win.
Pine Creek 63, Palmer Ridge 11
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek earned five wins by fall, three decisions and benefited from four forfeits to claim a decisive dual victory over Palmer Ridge.
Isiah Chacon (113 pounds, 5-2), Benjamin Hoffman (138, 6-1) and Trew Keenan (145, 10-7) won their matches via decision. Pine Creek’s Nick Henley had the fastest pin in 51 seconds at 126. Noah Fortner earned a win by fall in 1:21 at 195. At 170 pounds Draygan Colonese earned a pin in 1:28 and Mickael Byers (152) pinned his opponent in 1:46.
Jace Graves pinned his 182-pound opponent in 2:42.
For Palmer Ridge, Dennis Bailey (160) won by fall in 5:02 and Kellan Hageman clinched a 19-3 technical fall in 5:40 at 120 pounds.
Mesa Ridge 39, Canon City 36