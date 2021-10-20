BOYS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Air Academy 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Things were quiet, but all three goals of the Red-Tailed Hawks' latest win over Air Academy came in a second-half outburst.
Cheyenne Mountain moved to 9-5-1, including a 7-2-1 record in league play. It's ranked No. 8 in CHSAA's latest RPI rankings.
Fountain Valley 1, Colorado Springs School 0
At Fountain Valley: Junior Fletcher Soteres was the only scorer, but it's all the Fountain Valley defense needed.
The Danes have allowed only one goal in the past five games, including Wednesday. They continue to sit in the top-10 of CHSAA's RPI rankings.
Atlas Prep 9, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Lewis-Palmer 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Pine Creek 2, Discovery Canyon 0