BASEBALL
Calhan 13, Ellicott 3
At Calhan: Andrew Patino had two hits and three RBIs and struck out nine through five innings of work as Calhan took down Ellicott in a 2A/1A Black Forest win to remain undefeated.
Jonahan Patino had two RBIs while Logan Glaser, Aiden and Logan Jack and Cody Acre had an RBI each.
Peyton 9, Manitou Springs 1
At Peyton: Manitou Springs took an early one-run lead, but Peyton jumped ahead with a six-run third inning and held the Mustangs scoreless the rest of the way in a nonconference win.
Chance Claman hit two home runs to lead Peyton with five RBIs. Evan Neumaier, Brenton Battista and Brennen Meyers had an RBI each. Meyers struck out nine Mustang batters through six innings and allowed just two hits.
Elizabeth 12, The Classical Academy 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Holy Family 2
At Holy Family: Twelve players scored for Cheyenne Mountain as the team remains undefeated in 4A Northern action.
Sophomore Kevin Papa scored three goals and junior Mitchell Lewis had two goals and two assists. Wyatt Furda and Aidan Hybl had two goals each and Vance Maready had a goal and three assists.
Cheyenne Mountain can clinch the outright league title on June 7 against Thompson Valley.
Lewis-Palmer 16, Douglas County 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Elizabeth 7, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Piper Gustafson and Jolie Sprouse had two goals and an assist each and three other Cardinals scored in a 4A CSML North win over Sierra.
Breanna Dickman, Bethany Schmit and Jamie Seehusen scored for Elizabeth and Natalie Yates had four saves in the shutout.
Palmer Ridge 2, Discovery Canyon 0
At Discovery Canyon: Two first-half goals lifted Palmer Ridge to a 5A/4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon, marking the team’s fifth straight win.
Jayven Howarth and Lily Matalus scored for the Bears and Kendall Gouner and Finley Lloyd had an assist each. Kendra Schlachter and Heather Holter split time in goal with one save each in the shutout.
Vanguard 1, Lamar 0 (OT)
At Vanguard: Vanguard freshman Baily Fritzke scored the golden goal in overtime to lift the Coursers to a 2A Tri-Peaks victory over Lamar.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Doherty 5, Liberty 2
At Doherty: Doherty freshman Addison Leasure bounced back from an 0-6 loss in the first set to win 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, helping the Spartans to a nonconference win over Liberty.
Natalija Zolotic (No. 2 singles) and Erin Bettner (No. 3 singles) won their respective matches, and Doherty’s No. 3 doubles Pyper O’Donnell and Sydney Pavetti, and No. 4 doubles Sarah Fell and Stephanie Weems won 6-0, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-3, respectively.
Liberty clinched match wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-3, 7-5, respectively.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Vanguard 0
At CSCS: The Lions clinched their fifth-straight victory in a Pikes Peak win over Vanguard 25-10, 25-18, 25-20.
Caleb Stockton led CSCS with 10 kills, followed by Caleb McIrvin with nine and Ben Steiner with seven. Stockton also had eight aces and Benjamin Brock had five.