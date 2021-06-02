BASEBALL
Sand Creek 21, Sierra 1
At Sierra: Sand Creek scored 21 runs on 14 hits, including 14 in the top of the first inning on the way to a 4A/3A CSML North win over the Stallions.
Freshman Ezekiel Nehez hit a home run and finished with five RBIs for Sand Creek. Nate Blume had two RBIs.
Cole Witter pitched three innings for Sand Creek and struck out eight of 10 batters faced.
Elizabeth 10, The Classical Academy 0
At The Classical Academy: Elizabeth held a narrow one-run lead before the Cardinals scored nine runs in the final two innings of a 4A/3A CSML North win.
Nick Spidel had two RBIs for Elizabeth and pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing just three hits. Tristan Walker hit three doubles and had three RBIs. Sage Ferguson batted in two runs.
Coronado 10, Woodland Park 5
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback fell short in a 4A/5A CSML South loss to Coronado.
Trace Taranto hit a double and a home run to lead the Panthers with four RBIs.
Canon City 10, Mesa Ridge 0
At Canon City: Coletin Renn pitched a one-hitter in five innings and struck out six as Canon City took down Mesa Ridge to take over first place in the 4A/5A CSML South standings.
Cole Simms had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, and Seth Newton had three hits and batted in two runs. Blake Hanenberg and Renn had an RBI each.
Manitou Springs 10, Falcon 9
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs hit a walk off in the bottom of the seventh to claim a nonconference win and hand Falcon its first loss of the season.
Andrew Rhodes, who had the game-winning RBI, and Nathan Gentzel had two RBIs each for the Mustangs. Caden Harris, Thor Flett, Christian Cashdollar Raymond McCaskey and Canon Feist had an RBI each. Feist also pitched five innings and collected three strikeouts.
Nolan Adamski, Gaven Schmidt, Uriah Maestas, Lane Potts, Isaiah Sadorus and Nolan Favreau had an RBI each for the Falcons.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 14, Denver South 10
Pine Creek 22, Overland 0
Lewis-Palmer 19, Eaglecrest 5
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 14, Rampart 7
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Discovery Canyon 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Breanne Raley scored two goals and had an assist to lead Cheyenne Mountain to a 5A/4A Pikes Peak victory over Discovery Canyon.
Sisika Farmiga, Sophie McConnell and Kailani Nuhn also scored for Cheyenne and Alex Long had one save in goal in the team’s first shutout win of the year.
Coronado 4, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Freshman Sarah Langley scored twice while Anna Weiss and Kayli Iverson had a goal each for Coronado to mark the team’s first 4A CSML South win.
Elle Gray and Rumeli Espinosa split time in goal for the shutout.
Canon City 4, Woodland Park 1
At Canon City: Tied at one at halftime, Canon City found the net three times in the second half to remain undefeated.
Lyndsey French, Kyndal West, Sammi Holt and Mady Ley each scored for the Tigers. Calla Wogaman, Danaye Walters and Zoe Kies had an assist apiece and Sydney Rowe had six saves as Canon City handed Woodland Park its first loss of the year.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Vanguard 1
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans broke a five-match losing skid with a win in four sets over Vanguard, bouncing back from a Set 1 loss to win the final frames 25-16, 25-26, 25-17.
Rusten Liana led Fountain-Fort Carson with seven kills and Kaemon Gabaldon had six kills, five aces and six blocks.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Coronado 0
At CSCS: Colorado Springs Christian won its sixth straight match in a three-set Pikes Peak win over Coronado.
Ben Steiner had nine kills to lead the Lions, followed by Caleb Stockton with seven and Caleb McIrvin with six.
Coronado freshman Brady Dastrup had nine kills and Ty Heater had four blocks.
James Irwin 3, Pueblo South 0
At James Irwin: James Irwin defeated Pueblo South with ease, taking down the Colts 25-6, 25-13, 25-20 in the team’s seventh consecutive win in straight sets.
Ryan Hansen had nine kills, while Josh Livergood and Ryan Longamore had eight each. Graham Fleming had five blocks and Aivan McCray had 23 digs.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Colorado Springs School 1